Detecting sensitive data and misconfigurations in AWS and GCP with Cloudflare One

Today is the final day of Security Week 2025, and after a great week of blog posts across a variety of topics, we’re excited to share the latest on Cloudflare’s data security products.

This announcement takes us to Cloudflare’s SASE platform, Cloudflare One , used by enterprise security and IT teams to manage the security of their employees, applications, and third-party tools, all in one place.

Starting today, Cloudflare One users can now use the CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker) product to integrate with and scan Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 and Google Cloud Storage, for posture- and Data Loss Prevention (DLP)-related security issues. Create a free account to check it out.

Scanning both point-in-time and continuously, users can identify misconfigurations in Identity and Access Management (IAM), bucket, and object settings, and detect sensitive information, like Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, or any other pattern using regex, in cloud storage objects.

Over the last few years, our customers — predominantly security and IT teams — have told us about their appreciation for CASB’s simplicity and effectiveness as a SaaS security product. Its number of supported integrations , its ease of setup, and speed in identifying critical issues across popular SaaS platforms, like files shared publicly in Microsoft 365 and exposed sensitive data in Google Workspace, has made it a go-to for many.

However, as we’ve engaged with customers, one thing became clear: the risks of unmonitored or exposed data at-rest go far beyond just SaaS environments. Sensitive information – whether intellectual property, customer data, or personal identifiers – can wreak havoc on an organization’s reputation and its obligations to its customers if it falls into the wrong hands. For many of our customers, the security of data stored in cloud providers like AWS and GCP is even more critical than the security of data in their SaaS tools.

That’s why we’ve extended Cloudflare CASB to include Cloud DLP (Data Loss Prevention) functionality, enabling users to scan objects in Amazon S3 buckets and Google Cloud Storage for sensitive data matches​.

With Cloudflare DLP , you can choose from pre-built detection profiles that look for common data types (such as Social Security Numbers or credit card numbers) or create your own custom profiles using regular expressions​. As soon as an object matching a DLP profile is detected, you can dive into the details, understanding the file’s context, seeing who owns it, and more. These capabilities provide the insight needed to quickly protect data and prevent exposure in real time.

And as with all CASB integrations, this new functionality also comes with posture management features, meaning whether you’re using AWS or GCP, we’ll help you identify misconfigurations and other cloud security issues that could leave your data vulnerable​, like buckets that are publicly-accessible or have critical logging settings disabled, access keys needing rotation, or users without multi-factor authentication (MFA) . It’s all included.

Simple by default, configurable where you want it

Cloudflare CASB and DLP are simple to use by default, making it easy to get started right away. But it’s also highly configurable, giving you the flexibility to fine-tune the scanning profiles to suit your specific needs.

For example, you can adjust which storage buckets or file types to scan, and even sample only a percentage of objects for analysis​. The scanning also runs within your own cloud environment, so your data never leaves your infrastructure​. This approach keeps your cloud storage secure and your costs managed while allowing you to tailor the solution to your organization’s unique compliance and security requirements.

Looking ahead, our roadmap also includes expanding support to additional cloud storage environments, such as Azure Blob Storage and Cloudflare R2, further extending our comprehensive, multi-cloud security strategy. Stay tuned for more on that!

How it works

From the start, we knew that to deliver DLP capabilities across cloud environments, it would require an efficient and scalable design to enable real-time detection of sensitive data exposure.

Serverless architecture for streamlined processing

An early design decision was made to leverage a serverless architecture approach to ensure sensitive data discovery is both efficient and scalable. Here’s how it works:

Compute Account : The entire process runs within a cloud account owned by your organization, known as a Compute Account. This design ensures your data remains within your boundaries, avoiding costly cloud egress fees. The Compute Account can be launched in under 15 minutes using a provided Terraform template.

Controller function : Every minute, a lightweight, serverless controller function in your cloud environment communicates with Cloudflare’s APIs, fetching the latest DLP configurations and security profiles from your Cloudflare One account.

Crawler process : The controller triggers an object discovery task, which is processed by a second serverless function known as the Crawler. The Crawler queries cloud storage accounts, like AWS S3 or Google Cloud Storage, via API to identify new objects. Redis is used within the Compute Account to track which objects have yet to be evaluated.

Scanning for sensitive data : Newly discovered objects are sent through a queue to a third serverless function called the Scanner. This function downloads the objects and streams their contents to the DLP engine in the Compute Account, which scans for matches against predefined or custom DLP Profiles.

Finding generation and alerts: If a DLP match is found, metadata about the object, such as context and ownership details, is published to a queue. This data is ingested by a Cloudflare-hosted service and presented in the Cloudflare Dashboard as findings, giving security teams the visibility needed to take swift action.

Scalable and secure design

The DLP pipeline ensures that sensitive data never leaves your cloud environment — a privacy-first approach. All communication between the Compute Account and Cloudflare's APIs are initiated by the controller, also meaning there is no need to perform any extra configuration to allow ingress traffic.

How to get started

To get started, reach out to your account team to learn more about this new data security functionality and our roadmap. If you want to try this out on your own, you can login to the Cloudflare One dashboard (create a free account here if you don’t have one) and navigate to the CASB page to set up your first integration.