Wesley Evans

Post-quantum cryptography goes GA
09/29/2023
Cloudflare announces Post-Quantum Cryptography as a Generally Available system...
03/16/2023
Cloudflare makes the most advanced cryptography free for everyone, and it’s in beta today...
05/16/2022
Cloudflare is going to participate in the research and development of the core infrastructure that helps keep Ethereum secure, fast, as well as energy efficient for everyone...
05/16/2022
Today we are excited to announce that our Ethereum and IPFS gateways are publicly available to all Cloudflare customers for the first time...
10/01/2021
Cloudflare announces the Private Beta of their Web3 gateways for Ethereum and IPFS. Unlocking the Metaverse, Web3, and Decentralized Finance for every developer....
08/12/2021
Today, we are taking another step in helping to reduce the Internet’s reliance on CAPTCHAs to prove that you are not a robot. We are expanding the reach of our Cryptographic Attestation of Personhood experiment by adding support for a much wider range of devices. ...