Open sourcing Pingora: our Rust framework for building programmable network services
02/28/2024
Pingora, our framework for building programmable and memory-safe network services, is now open source. Get started using Pingora today...
05/12/2023
In this blog post, we explain and open source the counting algorithm that powers Pingora. This will be the first of a series of blog posts that share both the Pingora libraries and the ideas behind them...
02/02/2023
Recently, a vulnerability was reported to our bug bounty about a bug in the way some of our code interprets IPv4 addresses mapped into IPv6 addresses. Read about how Cloudflare addressed this vulnerability and what will prevent similar exploits in the future....
09/14/2022
Today we are excited to talk about Pingora, a new HTTP proxy we’ve built in-house using Rust that serves over 1 trillion requests a day...
07/28/2021
When both Last-Modified and Etag headers are absent from the origin response, Smart Edge Revalidation will use the time the object was cached on Cloudflare as the Last-Modified header value. When Cloudflare receives a revalidation request, our edge can respond using the generated header. ...
10/26/2020
Cloudflare launched support for gRPC during our 2020 Birthday Week. In this post, we’ll do a deep-dive into the technical details of how we implemented support....
03/24/2020
Recently, we developed a technology that reduces our hit tail latency and reduces the wear out of SSDs. This technology is a memory-SSD hybrid storage system that puts unpopular assets in memory....