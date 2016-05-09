On March 9, 章亦春, known to most of us as agentzh, organized the first Bay Area OpenResty Meetup at CloudFlare's San Francisco office.
CloudFlare is a big user of Lua, LuaJIT, NGINX and OpenResty and happy to be able to sponsor Yichun's work on this fast, flexible platform.
The slides and videos from the meetup are now available for viewing by people who were unable to be there in person.
abode.io by Dragos Dascalita of Adobe
The slides are here.
KONG by Marco Palladino from Mashape
The slides can be found here
What's new in OpenResty for 2016 by Yichun Zhang of CloudFlare
Yichun's slides are here
If you are interested in being present at the next OpenResty Meetup by sure to follow the meetup itself.