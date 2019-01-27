SEO Best Practices with Cloudflare Workers, Part 2: Implementing Subdomains

Recap
In Part 1, the merits and tradeoffs of subdirectories and subdomains were discussed. The subdirectory strategy is typically superior to subdomains because subdomains suffer from keyword and backlink dilution. The subdirectory strategy more effectively boosts a site's search rankings by ensuring that every keyword is attributed to the root domain instead of diluting across subdomains.
Subdirectory Strategy without the NGINX
In the first part, our friend Bob set up a hosted Ghost blog at bobtopia.coolghosthost.com that he connected to blog.bobtopia.com using a
CNAME DNS record. But what if he wanted his blog to live at bobtopia.com/blog to gain the SEO advantages of subdirectories?
A reverse proxy like NGINX is normally needed to route traffic from subdirectories to remotely hosted services. We'll demonstrate how to implement the subdirectory strategy with Cloudflare Workers and eliminate our dependency on NGINX. (Cloudflare Workers are serverless functions that run on the Cloudflare global network.)
Back to Bobtopia
Let's write a Worker that proxies traffic from a subdirectory – bobtopia.com/blog – to a remotely hosted platform – bobtopia.coolghosthost.com. This means that if I go to bobtopia.com/blog, I should see the content of bobtopia.coolghosthost.com, but my browser should still think it's on bobtopia.com.
Configuration Options
In the Workers editor, we'll start a new script with some basic configuration options.
// keep track of all our blog endpoints here
const myBlog = {
hostname: "bobtopia.coolghosthost.com",
targetSubdirectory: "/articles",
assetsPathnames: ["/public/", "/assets/"]
}
The script will proxy traffic from
myBlog.targetSubdirectory to Bob's hosted Ghost endpoint,
myBlog.hostname. We'll talk about
myBlog.assetsPathnames a little later.
Request Handlers
Next, we'll add a request handler:
async function handleRequest(request) {
return fetch(request)
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
So far we're just passing requests through
handleRequest unmodified. Let's make it do something:
async function handleRequest(request) {
...
// if the request is for blog html, get it
if (requestMatches(myBlog.targetSubdirectory)) {
console.log("this is a request for a blog document", parsedUrl.pathname)
const targetPath = formatPath(parsedUrl)
return fetch(`https://${myBlog.hostname}/${targetPath}`)
}
...
console.log("this is a request to my root domain", parsedUrl.pathname)
// if its not a request blog related stuff, do nothing
return fetch(request)
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
In the above code, we added a conditional statement to handle traffic to
myBlog.targetSubdirectory. Note that we've omitted our helper functions here. The relevant code lives inside the
if block near the top of the function. The
requestMatches helper checks if the incoming request contains
targetSubdirectory. If it does, a request is made to
myBlog.hostname to fetch the HTML document which is returned to the browser.
When the browser parses the HTML, it makes additional asset requests required by the document (think images, stylesheets, and scripts). We'll need another conditional statement to handle these kinds of requests.
// if its blog assets, get them
if ([myBlog.assetsPathnames].some(requestMatches)) {
console.log("this is a request for blog assets", parsedUrl.pathname)
const assetUrl = request.url.replace(parsedUrl.hostname, myBlog.hostname);
return fetch(assetUrl)
}
This similarly shaped block checks if the request matches any pathnames enumerated in
myBlog.assetPathnames and fetches the assets required to fully render the page. Assets happen to live in /public and /assets on a Ghost blog. You'll be able to identify your assets directories when you
fetch the HTML and see logs for scripts, images, and stylesheets.
The full script with helper functions included is:
// keep track of all our blog endpoints here
const myBlog = {
hostname: "bobtopia.coolghosthost.com",
targetSubdirectory: "/articles",
assetsPathnames: ["/public/", "/assets/"]
}
async function handleRequest(request) {
// returns an empty string or a path if one exists
const formatPath = (url) => {
const pruned = url.pathname.split("/").filter(part => part)
return pruned && pruned.length > 1 ? `${pruned.join("/")}` : ""
}
const parsedUrl = new URL(request.url)
const requestMatches = match => new RegExp(match).test(parsedUrl.pathname)
// if its blog html, get it
if (requestMatches(myBlog.targetSubdirectory)) {
console.log("this is a request for a blog document", parsedUrl.pathname)
const targetPath = formatPath(parsedUrl)
return fetch(`https://${myBlog.hostname}/${targetPath}`)
}
// if its blog assets, get them
if ([myBlog.assetsPathnames].some(requestMatches)) {
console.log("this is a request for blog assets", parsedUrl.pathname)
const assetUrl = request.url.replace(parsedUrl.hostname, myBlog.hostname);
return fetch(assetUrl)
}
console.log("this is a request to my root domain", parsedUrl.host, parsedUrl.pathname);
// if its not a request blog related stuff, do nothing
return fetch(request)
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Caveat
There is one important caveat about the current implementation that bears mentioning. This script will not work if your hosted service assets are stored in a folder that shares a name with a route on your root domain. For example, if you're serving assets from the root directory of your hosted service, any request made to the bobtopia.com home page will be masked by these asset requests, and the home page won't load.
The solution here involves modifying the blog assets block to handle asset requests without using paths. I'll leave it to the reader to solve this, but a more general solution might involve changing
myBlog.assetPathnames to
myBlog.assetFileExtensions, which is a list of all asset file extensions (like .png and .css). Then, the assets block would handle requests that contain
assetFileExtensions instead of
assetPathnames.
Conclusion
Bob is now enjoying the same SEO advantages as Alice after converting his subdomains to subdirectories using Cloudflare Workers. Bobs of the world, rejoice!
Interested in deploying a Cloudflare Worker without setting up a domain on Cloudflare? We’re making it easier to get started building serverless applications with custom subdomains on workers.dev. If you’re already a Cloudflare customer, you can add Workers to your existing website here.
