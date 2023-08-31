Jonathan Hoyland

Connection coalescing with ORIGIN Frames: fewer DNS queries, fewer connections
09/04/2023
In this blog we’re going to take a closer look at “connection coalescing”, with specific focus on manage it at a large scale...
09/04/2023
In this blog we’re going to take a closer look at “connection coalescing”, with specific focus on manage it at a large scale...
10/27/2022
In this blog post, we describe a formal, computer-aided security analysis of Oblivious HTTP, an emerging IETF standard that applications can use to improve user privacy...
02/24/2022
This blogpost refers to the efforts to use formal/verification/implementation for post-quantum algorithms to achieve better assurance for them. It also touches on our Cloudflare efforts on this...
10/13/2021
Cloudflare helps build a better Internet through collaboration on open and interoperable standards. This post will describe how Cloudflare contributes to the standardization process to enable incremental innovation and drive long-term architectural change....
10/13/2021
Learn more about Exported Authenticators, a new extension to TLS, currently going through the IETF standardisation process....
06/19/2019
Today, we are excited to announce Cloudflare's Ethereum Gateway, where you can interact with the Ethereum network without installing any software on your computer....