Junho Choi

Road to gRPC
10/26/2020
Cloudflare launched support for gRPC during our 2020 Birthday Week. In this post, we’ll do a deep-dive into the technical details of how we implemented support....
08/24/2020
Cloudflare recently shipped improved upload speeds across our network for clients using HTTP/2. This post describes our journey from troubleshooting an issue to fixing it and delivering faster upload speeds to the global Internet....
05/08/2020
Congestion control and loss recovery play a big role in the QUIC transport protocol performance. We recently added support for CUBIC and HyStart++ to quiche, the library powering Cloudflare's QUIC, and lab-based testing shows promising results for performance in lossy network conditions....
01/14/2020
At Cloudflare, we develop protocols at multiple layers of the network stack. In the past, we focused on HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, and TLS 1.3. Now, we are working on QUIC and HTTP/3, which are still in IETF draft, but gaining a lot of interest....