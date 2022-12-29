Mark Nottingham

The state of HTTP in 2022
12/30/2022
So what happened at all of those working group meetings, specification documents, and side events in 2022? What are implementers and deployers of the web’s protocol doing? And what’s coming next?...
Prahran, Australia
Mark chairs the IETF HTTP working group and is on the W3C BoD. Previously, he chaired the QUIC working group and was on the W3C Technical Architecture Group and Internet Architecture Board.
12/30/2022
So what happened at all of those working group meetings, specification documents, and side events in 2022? What are implementers and deployers of the web’s protocol doing? And what’s coming next?...