Sudheesh Singanamalla

Connection coalescing with ORIGIN Frames: fewer DNS queries, fewer connections
09/04/2023
In this blog we’re going to take a closer look at “connection coalescing”, with specific focus on manage it at a large scale...
Seattle
10/11/2021
Over the summer of 2020 I interned at Cloudflare Research. This invaluable experience contributed to Cloudflare’s support of ODoH protocol, and I was awarded the best student paper award at PETS 2021....
12/08/2020
Oblivious DoH (ODoH) makes secure DNS over HTTPS (DoH) queries into private queries which prevent the leakage of client IP addresses to resolvers. The new proposed ODoH standard addresses this problem and today we are enabling users to use this protocol with 1.1.1.1...