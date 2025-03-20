Introducing Cloudy, Cloudflare’s AI agent for simplifying complex configurations

5 min read

It’s a big day here at Cloudflare! Not only is it Security Week, but today marks Cloudflare’s first step into a completely new area of functionality, intended to improve how our users both interact with, and get value from, all of our products.

We’re excited to share a first glance of how we’re embedding AI features into the management of Cloudflare products you know and love. Our first mission? Focus on security and streamline the rule and policy management experience. The goal is to automate away the time-consuming task of manually reviewing and contextualizing Custom Rules in Cloudflare WAF, and Gateway policies in Cloudflare One, so you can instantly understand what each policy does, what gaps they have, and what you need to do to fix them.

Meet Cloudy, Cloudflare’s first AI agent

Our initial step toward a fully AI-enabled product experience is the introduction of Cloudy, the first version of Cloudflare AI agents, assistant-like functionality designed to help users quickly understand and improve their Cloudflare configurations in multiple areas of the product suite. You’ll start to see Cloudy functionality seamlessly embedded into two Cloudflare products across the dashboard, which we’ll talk about below.

And while the name Cloudy may be fun and light-hearted, our goals are more serious: Bring Cloudy and AI-powered functionality to every corner of Cloudflare, and optimize how our users operate and manage their favorite Cloudflare products. Let’s start with two places where Cloudy is now live and available to all customers using the WAF and Gateway products.

WAF Custom Rules

Let’s begin with AI-powered overviews of WAF Custom Rules . For those unfamiliar, Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) helps protect web applications from attacks like SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and other vulnerabilities.

One specific feature of the WAF is the ability to create WAF Custom Rules. These allow users to tailor security policies to block, challenge, or allow traffic based on specific attributes or security criteria.

However, for customers with dozens or even hundreds of rules deployed across their organization, it can be challenging to maintain a clear understanding of their security posture. Rule configurations evolve over time, often managed by different team members, leading to potential inefficiencies and security gaps. What better problem for Cloudy to solve?

Powered by Workers AI , today we’ll share how Cloudy will help review your WAF Custom Rules and provide a summary of what's configured across them. Cloudy will also help you identify and solve issues such as:

Identifying redundant rules : Identify when multiple rules are performing the same function, or using similar fields, helping you streamline your configuration.

Optimising execution order : Spot cases where rules ordering affects functionality, such as when a terminating rule (block/challenge action) prevents subsequent rules from executing.

Analysing conflicting rules : Detect when rules counteract each other, such as one rule blocking traffic that another rule is designed to allow or log.

Identifying disabled rules: Highlight potentially important security rules that are in a disabled state, helping ensure that critical protections are not accidentally left inactive.

Cloudy won't just summarize your rules, either. It will analyze the relationships and interactions between rules to provide actionable recommendations. For security teams managing complex sets of Custom Rules, this means less time spent auditing configurations and more confidence in your security coverage.

Available to all users, we’re excited to show how Cloudflare AI Agents can enhance the usability of our products, starting with WAF Custom Rules. But this is just the beginning.

Cloudflare One Firewall policies

We've also added Cloudy to Cloudflare One , our SASE platform, where enterprises manage the security of their employees and tools from a single dashboard.

In Cloudflare Gateway , our Secure Web Gateway offering, customers can configure policies to manage how employees do their jobs on the Internet. These Gateway policies can block access to malicious sites, prevent data loss violations, and control user access, among other things.

But similar to WAF Custom Rules, Gateway policy configurations can become overcomplicated and bogged down over time, with old, forgotten policies that do who-knows-what. Multiple selectors and operators working in counterintuitive ways. Some blocking traffic, others allowing it. Policies that include several user groups, but carve out specific employees. We’ve even seen policies that block hundreds of URLs in a single step. All to say, managing years of Gateway policies can become overwhelming.

So, why not have Cloudy summarize Gateway policies in a way that makes their purpose clear and concise?

Available to all Cloudflare Gateway users (create a free Cloudflare One account here ), Cloudy will now provide a quick summary of any Gateway policy you view. It’s now easier than ever to get a clear understanding of each policy at a glance, allowing admins to spot misconfigurations, redundant controls, or other areas for improvement, and move on with confidence.

Built on Workers AI

At the heart of our new functionality is Cloudflare Workers AI (yes, the same version that everyone uses!) that leverages advanced large language models (LLMs) to process vast amounts of information; in this case, policy and rules data. Traditionally, manually reviewing and contextualizing complex configurations is a daunting task for any security team. With Workers AI, we automate that process, turning raw configuration data into consistent, clear summaries and actionable recommendations.

How it works

Cloudflare Workers AI ingests policy and rule configurations from your Cloudflare setup and combines them with a purpose-built LLM prompt. We leverage the same publicly-available LLM models that we offer our customers, and then further enrich the prompt with some additional data to provide it with context. For this specific task of analyzing and summarizing policy and rule data, we provided the LLM:

Policy & rule data : This is the primary data itself, including the current configuration of policies/rules for Cloudy to summarize and provide suggestions against.

Documentation on product abilities: We provide the model with additional technical details on the policy/rule configurations that are possible with each product, so that the model knows what kind of recommendations are within its bounds.

Enriched datasets : Where WAF Custom Rules or CF1 Gateway policies leverage other ‘lists’ (e.g., a WAF rule referencing multiple countries, a Gateway policy leveraging a specific content category), the list item(s) selected must be first translated from an ID to plain-text wording so that the LLM can interpret which policy/rule values are actually being used.

Output instructions : We specify to the model which format we’d like to receive the output in. In this case, we use JSON for easiest handling.

Additional clarifications: Lastly, we explicitly instruct the LLM to be sure about its output, valuing that aspect above all else. Doing this helps us ensure that no hallucinations make it to the final output.

By automating the analysis of your WAF Custom Rules and Gateway policies, Cloudflare Workers AI not only saves you time but also enhances security by reducing the risk of human error. You get clear, actionable insights that allow you to streamline your configurations, quickly spot anomalies, and maintain a strong security posture—all without the need for labor-intensive manual reviews.

What’s next for Cloudy

Beta previews of Cloudy are live for all Cloudflare customers today. But this is just the beginning of what we envision for AI-powered functionality across our entire product suite.

Throughout the rest of 2025, we plan to roll out additional AI agent capabilities across other areas of Cloudflare. These new features won’t just help customers manage security more efficiently, but they’ll also provide intelligent recommendations for optimizing performance, streamlining operations, and enhancing overall user experience.

We’re excited to hear your thoughts as you get to meet Cloudy and try out these new AI features – send feedback to us at [email protected] , or post your thoughts on X, LinkedIn, or Mastodon tagged with #SecurityWeek! Your feedback will help shape our roadmap for AI enhancement, and bring our users smarter, more efficient tooling that helps everyone get more secure.