Mari Galicer

Privacy-preserving measurement and machine learning
09/29/2023
Cloudflare is implementing DAP (Distributed Aggregation Protocol) – a way of aggregating data without exposing individual measurements that uses multi-party computation...
09/28/2023
This integration will allow Microsoft Edge users who opt in to browse the Internet more privately, without being tracked across websites...
06/22/2023
Announcing support for MASQUE, a cutting-edge new protocol for the beta version of our consumer WARP iOS app...
10/27/2022
Privacy Gateway enables privacy-forward applications to use Cloudflare as a trusted Relay, limiting which identifying information, including IP addresses, is visible to their infrastructure...
09/28/2022
Introducing Privacy Edge – a collection of products that make it easier for site owners and developers to protect their users’ privacy by default. ...
08/06/2022
We’re announcing two major improvements to our 1.1.1.1 + WARP apps...
03/10/2022
Understand how Cloudflare is helping WhatsApp verify the code they’re using for secure messaging hasn’t been tampered with...