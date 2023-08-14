Emily Flannery

Star your favorite websites in the dashboard
08/24/2023
You can now “star” up to 10 of the websites and applications you have on Cloudflare for quicker access...
Vermont, USA
Product Manager for the Cloudflare Dashboard | Music, art and outdoor enthusiast
08/24/2023
You can now “star” up to 10 of the websites and applications you have on Cloudflare for quicker access...
03/07/2023
The Zero Trust dashboard navigation will be getting a visual refresh on March 20, 2023. ...
09/30/2022
At Cloudflare, we believe the Internet should be accessible to everyone. And today, we’re happy to announce a more inclusive Cloudflare dashboard experience: adherence to the industry accessibility standards, including WCAG 2.1 AA and section 508 compliance....
09/28/2022
Today we’re proud to announce our beta release of quick search for the Cloudflare dashboard, our first ever cross-dashboard search tool to help you navigate our products and features....