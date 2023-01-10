Adam Chalmers

Announcing Custom DLP profiles
01/10/2023
Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention now offers the ability to create custom detections....
08/26/2021
Using async Rust libraries is usually easy. It's just like using normal Rust code, with a little async or .await here and there. But writing your own async libraries can be hard. ...
05/12/2021
Starting today, we’re thrilled to announce you can run the same tunnel from multiple different cloudflareds simultaneously. This enables graceful restarts, elastic auto-scaling, easier Kubernetes integration, and more reliable tunnels....
11/19/2020
Previously, if you wanted to proxy 100 services through Argo Tunnel, you needed 100 instances of cloudflared running on your server. Today, we’re thrilled to announce our most-requested feature: you can now expose unlimited services using one cloudflared....