Luke Valenta

Harnessing chaos in Cloudflare offices
03/08/2024
This blog post will cover the new sources of “chaos” that have been added to LavaRand and how you can make use of that harnessed chaos in your next application...
09/29/2023
Starting today, you can secure the connection between Cloudflare and your origin server with post-quantum cryptography...
10/14/2021
Announcing a public demo and open-sourced implementation of a privacy-preserving compromised credential checking service...
10/12/2021
Introducing customized recommendations to improve the security of your website....
10/30/2019
In June, we announced a wide-scale post-quantum experiment with Google. We implemented two post-quantum (i.e., not yet known to be broken by quantum computers) key exchanges, integrated them into our TLS stack and deployed the implementation on our edge servers and in Chrome Canary clients....
03/18/2019
The practice of HTTPS interception continues to be commonplace on the Internet. This blog post discusses types of monster-in-the-middle devices and software, and how to detect them....