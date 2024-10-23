Training a million models per day to save customers of all sizes from DDoS attacks

9 min read

Our always-on DDoS protection runs inside every server across our global network. It constantly analyzes incoming traffic, looking for signals associated with previously identified DDoS attacks. We dynamically create fingerprints to flag malicious traffic, which is dropped when detected in high enough volume — so it never reaches its destination — keeping customer websites online.

In many cases, flagging bad traffic can be straightforward. For example, if we see too many requests to a destination with the same protocol violation, we can be fairly sure this is an automated script, rather than a surge of requests from a legitimate web browser.

Our DDoS systems are great at detecting attacks, but there’s a minor catch. Much like the human immune system, they are great at spotting attacks similar to things they have seen before. But for new and novel threats, they need a little help knowing what to look for, which is an expensive and time-consuming human endeavor.

Cloudflare protects millions of Internet properties, and we serve over 60 million HTTP requests per second on average, so trying to find unmitigated attacks in such a huge volume of traffic is a daunting task. In order to protect the smallest of companies, we need a way to find unmitigated attacks that may only be a few thousand requests per second, as even these can be enough to take smaller sites offline.

To better protect our customers, we also have a system to automatically identify unmitigated, or partially mitigated DDoS attacks, so we can better shore up our defenses against emerging threats. In this post we will introduce this anomaly detection pipeline, we’ll provide an overview of how it builds statistical models which flag unusual traffic and keep our customers safe. Let’s jump in!

A naive volumetric model

A DDoS attack, by definition, is characterized by a higher than normal volume of traffic destined for a particular destination. We can use this fact to loosely sketch out a potential approach. Let’s look at an example website, and look at the request volume over the course of a day, broken down into 1 minute intervals.

We can plot this same data as a histogram:

The data follows a bell-shaped curve, also known as a normal distribution. We can use this fact to flag observations which appear outside the usual range. By first calculating the mean and standard deviation of our dataset, we can then use these values to rate new observations by calculating how many standard deviations (or sigma) the data is from the mean.

This value is also called the z-score — a z-score of 3 is the same as 3-sigma, which corresponds to 3 standard deviations from the mean. A data point with a high enough z-score is sufficiently unusual that it might signal an attack. Since the mean and standard deviation are stationary, we can calculate a request volume threshold for each z-score value, and use traffic volumes above these thresholds to signal an ongoing attack.

Trigger thresholds for z-score of 3, 4 and 5

Unfortunately, it’s incredibly rare to see traffic that is this uniform in practice, as user load will naturally vary over a day. Here I’ve simulated some traffic for a website which runs a meal delivery service, and as you might expect it has big peaks around meal times, and low traffic overnight since it only operates in a single country.

Our volume data no longer follows a normal distribution and our 3-sigma threshold is now much further away, so smaller attacks could pass undetected.

Many websites elastically scale their underlying hardware based upon anticipated load to save on costs. In the example above the website operator would run far fewer servers overnight, when the anticipated load is low, to save on running costs. This makes the website more vulnerable to attacks during off-peak hours as there would be less hardware to absorb them. An attack as low as a few hundred requests per minute may be enough to overwhelm the site early in the morning, even though the peak-time infrastructure could easily absorb this volume.

This approach relies on traffic volume being stable over time, meaning it’s roughly flat throughout the day, but this is rarely true in practice. Even when it is true, benign increases in traffic are common, such as an e-commerce site running a Black Friday sale. In this situation, a website would expect a surge in traffic that our model wouldn’t anticipate, and we may incorrectly flag real shoppers as attackers.

It turns out this approach makes too many naive assumptions about what traffic should look like, so it’s impossible to choose an appropriate sigma threshold which works well for all customers.

Time series forecasting

Let’s continue with trying to determine a volumetric baseline for our meal delivery example. A reasonable assumption we could add is that yesterday’s traffic shape should approximate the expected shape of traffic today. This idea is called “seasonality”. Weekly seasonality is also pretty common, i.e. websites see more or less traffic on certain weekdays or on weekends.

There are many methods designed to analyze a dataset, unpick the varying horizons of seasonality within it, and then build an appropriate predictive model. We won’t go into them here but reading about Seasonal ARIMA (SARIMA) is a good place to start if you are looking for further information.

There are three main challenges that make SARIMA methods unsuitable for our purposes. First is that in order to get a good idea of seasonality, you need a lot of data. To predict weekly seasonality, you need at least a few weeks worth of data. We’d require a massive dataset to predict monthly, or even annual, patterns (such as Black Friday). This means new customers wouldn’t be protected until they’d been with us for multiple years, so this isn’t a particularly practical approach.

The second issue is the cost of training models. In order to maintain good accuracy, time series models need to be frequently retrained. The exact frequency varies between methods, but in the worst cases, a model is only good for 2–3 inferences, meaning we’d need to retrain all our models every 10–20 minutes. This is feasible, but it’s incredibly wasteful.

The third hurdle is the hardest to work around, and is the reason why a purely volumetric model doesn’t work. Most websites experience completely benign spikes in traffic that lie outside prior norms. Flash sales are one such example, or 1,000,000 visitors driven to a site from Reddit, or a Super Bowl commercial.

A better way?

So if volumetric modeling won’t work, what can we do instead? Fortunately, volume isn’t the only axis we can use to measure traffic. Consider the end users’ browsers for example. It would be reasonable to assume that over a given time interval, the proportion of users across the top 5 browsers would remain reasonably stationary, or at least within a predictable range. More importantly, this proportion is unlikely to change too much during benign traffic surges.

Through careful analysis we were able to discover about a dozen such variables with the following features for a given zone:

They follow a normal distribution

They aren’t correlated, or are only loosely correlated with volume

They deviate from the underlying normal distribution during “under attack” events

Recall our initial volume model, where we used z-score to define a cutoff. We can expand this same idea to multiple dimensions. We have a dozen different time series (each feature is a single time series), which we can imagine as a cloud of points in 12 dimensions. Here is a sample showing 3 such features, with each point representing the traffic readings at a different point in time. Note that both graphs show the same cloud of points from two different angles.

To use our z-score analogy from before, we’d want our points to be spherical, since our multidimensional- z-score is then just the distance from the centre of the cloud. We could then use this distance to define a cutoff threshold for attacks.

For several reasons, a perfect sphere is unlikely in practice. Our various features measure different things, so they have very different scales of ‘normal’. One property might vary between 100-300 whereas another property might usually occupy the interval 0-1. A change of 3 in this latter property would be a significant anomaly, whereas in the first this would just be within the normal range.

More subtly, two or more axes may be correlated, so an increase in one is usually mirrored with a proportional increase/decrease in another dimension. This turns our sphere into an off-axis disc shape, as pictured above.

Fortunately, we have a couple of mathematical tricks up our sleeve. The first is scale normalization. In each of our n dimensions, we subtract the mean, and divide by the standard deviation. This makes all our dimensions the same size and centres them around zero. This gives a multidimensional analogue of z-score, but it won’t fix the disc shape.

What we can do is figure out the orientation and dimensions of the disc, and for this we use a tool called Principal Component Analysis (PCA) . This lets us reorient our disc, and rescale the axes according to their size, to make them all the same.

Imagine grabbing the disc out of the air, then drawing new X and Y axes on the top surface, with the origin at the center of the disc. Our new Z-axis is the thickness of the disc. We can compare the thickness to the diameter of the disc, to give us a scaling factor for the Z direction. Imagine stretching the disc along the z-axis until it’s as tall as the length across the diameter.

In reality there’s nothing to say that X & Y have to be the same size either, but hopefully you get the general idea. PCA lets us draw new axes along these lines of correlation in an arbitrary number of dimensions, and convert our n-dimensional disc into a nicely behaved sphere of points (technically an n-dimensional sphere).

Having done all this work, we can uniquely define a coordinate transformation which takes any measurement from our raw features, and tells us where it should lie in the sphere, and since all our dimensions are the same size we can generate an anomaly score purely based on its distance from the centre of the cloud.

As a final trick, we can also use a final scaling operation to ensure the sphere for dataset A is the same size as the sphere generated from dataset B, meaning we can do this same process for any traffic data and define a cutoff distance λ which is the same across all our models. Rather than fine-tuning models for each individual customer zone, we can tune this to a value which applies globally.

Another name for this measurement is Mahalanobis distance . (Inclined readers can understand this equivalence by considering the role of the covariance matrix in PCA and Mahalanobis distance. Further discussion can be found on this StackExchange post.) We further tune the process to discard dimensions with little variance — if our disc is too thin we discard the thickness dimension. In practice, such dimensions were too sensitive to be useful.

We’re left with a multidimensional analogue of the z-score we started with, but this time our variables aren’t correlated with peacetime traffic volume. Above we show 2 output dimensions, with coloured circles which show Mahalanobis distances of 4, 5 and 6. Anything outside the green circle will be classified as an attack.

How we train ~1 million models daily to keep customers safe

The approach we’ve outlined is incredibly parallelizable: a single model requires only the traffic data for that one website, and the datasets needed can be quite small. We use 4 weeks of training data chunked into 5 minute intervals which is only ~8k rows/website.

We run all our training and inference in an Apache Airflow deployment in Kubernetes. Due to the parallelizability, we can scale horizontally as needed. On average, we can train about 3 models/second/thread. We currently retrain models every day, but we’ve observed very little intraday model drift (i.e. yesterday’s model is the same as today’s), so training frequency may be reduced in the future.

We don’t consider it necessary to build models for all our customers, instead we train models for a large sample of representative customers, including a large number on the Free plan. The goal is to identify attacks for further study which we then use to tune our existing DDoS systems for all customers.

Join us!