A steam locomotive from 1993 broke my yarn test

So the story begins with a pair programming session I had with my colleague, which I desperately needed because my node skill tree is still at level 1, and I needed to get started with React because I'll be working on our internal backstage instance.

We worked together on a small feature, tested it locally, and it worked. Great. Now it's time to make My Very First React Commit. So I ran the usual git add and git commit , which hooked into yarn test , to automatically run unit tests for backstage, and that's when everything got derailed. For all the React tutorials I have followed, I have never actually run a yarn test on my machine. And the first time I tried yarn test, it hung, and after a long time, the command eventually failed:

Determining test suites to run... ● Test suite failed to run thrown: [Error] error Command failed with exit code 1. info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command. 🌈 backstage ⚡

I could tell it was obviously unhappy about something, and then it threw some [Error]. I have very little actual JavaScript experience, but this looks suspiciously like someone had neglected to write a proper toString() or whatever, and thus we're stuck with the monumentally unhelpful [Error]. Searching the web yielded an entire ocean of false positives due to how vague the error message is. What a train wreck!

Fine, let's put on our troubleshooting hats. My memory is not perfect, but thankfully shell history is. Let's see all the (ultimately useless) things that were tried (with commentary):

2025-03-19 14:18 yarn test --help 2025-03-19 14:20 yarn test --verbose 2025-03-19 14:21 git diff --staged 2025-03-19 14:25 vim README.md # Did I miss some setup? 2025-03-19 14:28 i3lock -c 336699 # "I need a drink" 2025-03-19 14:34 yarn test --debug # Debug, verbose, what's the diff 2025-03-19 14:35 yarn backstage-cli repo test # Maybe if I invoke it directly ... 2025-03-19 14:36 yarn backstage-cli --version # Nope, same as mengnan's 2025-03-19 14:36 yarn backstage-cli repo --help 2025-03-19 14:36 yarn backstage-cli repo test --since HEAD~1 # Minimal changes? 2025-03-19 14:36 yarn backstage-cli repo test --since HEAD # Uhh idk no changes??? 2025-03-19 14:38 yarn backstage-cli repo test plugins # The first breakthrough. More on this later 2025-03-19 14:39 n

› Press f to run only failed tests.

› Press o to only run tests related to changed files.

› Pres filter by a filename regex pattern.

› Press t to filter by a test name regex pattern.

› Press q to quit watch mode.

› Press Ent rigger a test run all tests.

› Press f to run only failed tests.

› Press o to only run tests related to changed files.

› Press lter by a filename regex pattern.

› Press t to filter by a test name regex pattern.

› Press q to quit watch mode.

2025-03-19 14:44 ls -a | fgrep log 2025-03-19 14:44 find | fgrep log # Maybe it leaves a log file? 2025-03-19 14:46 yarn backstage-cli repo test --verbose --debug --no-cache plugins # "clear cache" 2025-03-19 14:52 yarn backstage-cli repo test --no-cache --runInBand . # No parallel 2025-03-19 15:00 yarn backstage-cli repo test --jest-help 2025-03-19 15:03 yarn backstage-cli repo test --resetMocks --resetModules plugins # I have no idea what I'm resetting

The first real breakthrough was test plugins , which runs only tests matching "plugins". This effectively bypassed the "determining suites to run..." logic, which was the thing that was hanging. So, I am now able to get tests to run. However, these too eventually crash with the same cryptic [Error] :

PASS @cloudflare/backstage-components plugins/backstage-components/src/components/Cards/TeamMembersListCard/TeamMembersListCard.test.tsx (6.787 s) PASS @cloudflare/backstage-components plugins/backstage-components/src/components/Cards/ClusterDependencyCard/ClusterDependencyCard.test.tsx PASS @internal/plugin-software-excellence-dashboard plugins/software-excellence-dashboard/src/components/AppDetail/AppDetail.test.tsx PASS @cloudflare/backstage-entities plugins/backstage-entities/src/AccessLinkPolicy.test.ts ● Test suite failed to run thrown: [Error]

Re-running it or matching different tests will give slightly different run logs, but they always end with the same error.

By now, I've figured out that yarn test is actually backed by Jest, a JavaScript testing framework , so my next strategy is simply trying different Jest flags to see what sticks, but invariably, none do:

2025-03-19 15:16 time yarn test --detectOpenHandles plugins 2025-03-19 15:18 time yarn test --runInBand . 2025-03-19 15:19 time yarn test --detectLeaks . 2025-03-19 15:20 yarn test --debug aetsnuheosnuhoe 2025-03-19 15:21 yarn test --debug --no-watchman nonexisis 2025-03-19 15:21 yarn test --jest-help 2025-03-19 15:22 yarn test --debug --no-watch ooooooo > ~/jest.config

A pattern finally emerges

Eventually, after re-running it so many times, I started to notice a pattern. So by default after a test run, Jest drops you into an interactive menu where you can (Q)uit, Run (A)ll tests, etc. and I realized that Jest would eventually crash, even if it's idling in the menu. I started timing the runs, which led me to the second breakthrough:

› Press q to quit watch mode. › Press Enter to trigger a test run. ● Test suite failed to run thrown: [Error] error Command failed with exit code 1. info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command. yarn test . 109.96s user 14.21s system 459% cpu 27.030 total

RUNS @cloudflare/backstage-components plugins/backstage-components/src/components/Cards/TeamRoles/CustomerSuccessCard.test.tsx RUNS @cloudflare/backstage-app packages/app/src/components/catalog/EntityFipsPicker/EntityFipsPicker.test.tsx Test Suites: 2 failed, 23 passed, 25 of 65 total Tests: 217 passed, 217 total Snapshots: 0 total error Command failed with exit code 1. info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command. yarn test . 110.85s user 14.04s system 463% cpu 26.974 total

No matter what Jest was doing, it always crashes after almost exactly 27 wallclock seconds. It literally didn't matter what tests I selected or re-ran. Even the original problem, a bare yarn test (no tests selected, just hangs), will crash after 27 seconds:

Determining test suites to run... ● Test suite failed to run thrown: [Error] error Command failed with exit code 1. info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command. yarn test 2.05s user 0.71s system 10% cpu 27.094 total

Obviously, some sort of timeout. 27 seconds is kind of a weird number (unlike, say, 5 seconds or 60 seconds) but let's try:

2025-03-19 15:09 find | fgrep 27 2025-03-19 15:09 git grep '\b27\b'

No decent hits.

How about something like 20+7 or even 20+5+2? Nope.

Googling/GPT-4oing for "jest timeout 27 seconds" again yielded nothing useful. Far more people were having problems with testing asynchronously, or getting their tests to timeout, than with Jest proper.

At this time, my colleague came back from his call, and with his help we determined some other things:

his system (MacOS) is not affected at all versus mine (Linux)

nvm use v20 didn't fix it

I can reproduce it on a clean clone of github.com/backstage/backstage . The tests seem to progress further, about 50+ seconds. This lends credence to a running theory that the filesystem crawler/watcher is the one crashing, and backstage/backstage is a bigger repo than the internal Cloudflare instance, so it takes longer.

I next went on a little detour to grab another colleague who I know has been working on a Next.js project. He's one of the few other people nearby who knows anything about Node.js . In my experience with troubleshooting it’s helpful to get multiple perspectives, so we can cover each other’s blind spots and avoid tunnel vision.

I then tried invoking many yarn tests in parallel, and I did manage to get the crash time to stretch out to 28 or 29 seconds if the system was under heavy load. So this tells me that it might not be a hard timeout but rather processing driven. A series of sleeps chugging along perhaps?

By now, there is a veritable crowd of curious onlookers gathered in front of my terminal marveling at the consistent 27 seconds crash and trading theories. At some point, someone asked if I had tried rebooting yet, and I had to sheepishly reply that I haven't but "I'm absolutely sure it wouldn't help whatsoever".

And the astute reader can already guess that rebooting did nothing at all, or else this wouldn't even be a story worth telling. Besides, haven't I teased in the clickbaity title about some crazy Steam Locomotive from 1993?

Strace to the rescue

My colleague then put us back on track and suggested strace , and I decided to trace the simpler case of the idling menu (rather than trace running tests, which generated far more syscalls).

Watch Usage › Press a to run all tests. › Press f to run only failed tests. › Press o to only run tests related to changed files. › Press p to filter by a filename regex pattern. › Press t to filter by a test name regex pattern. › Press q to quit watch mode. › Press Enter to trigger a test run. [], 1024, 1000) = 0 openat(AT_FDCWD, "/proc/self/stat", O_RDONLY) = 21 read(21, "42375 (node) R 42372 42372 11692"..., 1023) = 301 close(21) = 0 epoll_wait(13, [], 1024, 0) = 0 epoll_wait(13, [], 1024, 999) = 0 openat(AT_FDCWD, "/proc/self/stat", O_RDONLY) = 21 read(21, "42375 (node) R 42372 42372 11692"..., 1023) = 301 close(21) = 0 epoll_wait(13, [], 1024, 0) = 0 epoll_wait(13,

It basically epoll_waits until 27 seconds are up and then, right when the crash happens:

● Test suite failed to run thrown: [Error] 0x7ffd7137d5e0, 1024, 1000) = -1 EINTR (Interrupted system call) --- SIGCHLD {si_signo=SIGCHLD, si_code=CLD_EXITED, si_pid=42578, si_uid=1000, si_status=1, si_utime=0, si_stime=0} --- read(4, "*", 1) = 1 write(15, "\210\352!\5\0\0\0\0\21\0\0\0\0\0\0\0", 16) = 16 write(5, "*", 1) = 1 rt_sigreturn({mask=[]}) = -1 EINTR (Interrupted system call) epoll_wait(13, [{events=EPOLLIN, data={u32=14, u64=14}}], 1024, 101) = 1 read(14, "\210\352!\5\0\0\0\0\21\0\0\0\0\0\0\0", 512) = 16 wait4(42578, [{WIFEXITED(s) && WEXITSTATUS(s) == 1}], WNOHANG, NULL) = 42578 rt_sigprocmask(SIG_SETMASK, ~[RTMIN RT_1], [], 8) = 0 read(4, "*", 1) = 1 rt_sigaction(SIGCHLD, {sa_handler=SIG_DFL, sa_mask=[], sa_flags=SA_RESTORER, sa_restorer=0x79e91e045330}, NULL, 8) = 0 write(5, "*", 1) = 1 rt_sigprocmask(SIG_SETMASK, [], NULL, 8) = 0 mmap(0x34ecad880000, 1495040, PROT_NONE, MAP_PRIVATE|MAP_ANONYMOUS|MAP_NORESERVE, -1, 0) = 0x34ecad880000 madvise(0x34ecad880000, 1495040, MADV_DONTFORK) = 0 munmap(0x34ecad9ae000, 258048) = 0 mprotect(0x34ecad880000, 1236992, PROT_READ|PROT_WRITE) = 0

I don't know about you, but sometimes I look at straces and wonder “Do people actually read this gibberish?” Fortunately, in the modern generative AI era, we can count on GPT-4o to gently chide: the process was interrupted EINTR by its child SIGCHLD , which means you forgot about the children, silly human. Is the problem with one of the cars rather than the engine?

Following this train of thought, I now re-ran with strace --follow-forks , which revealed a giant flurry of activity that promptly overflowed my terminal buffer. The investigation is really gaining steam now. The original trace weighs in at a hefty 500,000 lines, but here is a smaller equivalent version derived from a clean instance of backstage: trace.log.gz . I have uploaded this trace here because the by-now overhyped Steam Locomotive is finally making its grand appearance and I know there'll be people who'd love nothing more than to crawl through a haystack of system calls looking for a train-sized needle. Consider yourself lucky, I had to do it without even knowing what I was looking for, much less that it was a whole Steam Locomotive.

This section is left intentionally blank to allow locomotive enthusiasts who want to find the train on their own to do so first.

Remember my comment about straces being gibberish? Actually, I was kidding. So there are a few ways to make it more manageable, and with experience you'll learn which system calls to pay attention to, such as execve , chdir , open , read , fork , and signals , and which ones to skim over, such as mprotect, mmap , and futex .

Since I'm writing this account after the fact, let's cheat a little and assume I was super smart and zeroed in on execve correctly on the first try:

🌈 ~ zgrep execve trace.log.gz | head execve("/home/yew/.nvm/versions/node/v18.20.6/bin/yarn", ["yarn", "test", "steam-regulator"], 0x7ffdff573148 /* 72 vars */) = 0 execve("/home/yew/.pyenv/shims/node", ["node", "/home/yew/.nvm/versions/node/v18"..., "test", "steam-regulator"], 0x7ffd64f878c8 /* 72 vars */) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory) execve("/home/yew/.pyenv/bin/node", ["node", "/home/yew/.nvm/versions/node/v18"..., "test", "steam-regulator"], 0x7ffd64f878c8 /* 72 vars */) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory) execve("/home/yew/repos/secrets/bin/node", ["node", "/home/yew/.nvm/versions/node/v18"..., "test", "steam-regulator"], 0x7ffd64f878c8 /* 72 vars */) = -1 ENOENT (No such file or directory) execve("/home/yew/.nvm/versions/node/v18.20.6/bin/node", ["node", "/home/yew/.nvm/versions/node/v18"..., "test", "steam-regulator"], 0x7ffd64f878c8 /* 72 vars */) = 0 [pid 49307] execve("/bin/sh", ["/bin/sh", "-c", "backstage-cli repo test resource"...], 0x3d17d6d0 /* 156 vars */ <unfinished ...> [pid 49307] <... execve resumed>) = 0 [pid 49308] execve("/home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/node_modules/.bin/backstage-cli", ["backstage-cli", "repo", "test", "steam-regulator"], 0x5e7ef80051d8 /* 156 vars */ <unfinished ...> [pid 49308] <... execve resumed>) = 0 [pid 49308] execve("/tmp/yarn--1742459197616-0.9027914591640542/node", ["node", "/home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backs"..., "repo", "test", "steam-regulator"], 0x7ffcc18af270 /* 156 vars */) = 0 🌈 ~ zgrep execve trace.log.gz | wc -l 2254

Phew, 2,000 is a lot of execves . Let's get the unique ones, plus their counts:

🌈 ~ zgrep -oP '(?<=execve\(")[^"]+' trace.log.gz | xargs -L1 basename | sort | uniq -c | sort -nr 576 watchman 576 hg 368 sl 358 git 16 sl.actual 14 node 2 sh 1 yarn 1 backstage-cli

Have you spotted the Steam Locomotive yet? I spotted it immediately because this is My Own System and Surely This Means I Am Perfectly Aware Of Everything That Is Installed Unlike, er, node_modules .

sl is actually a fun little joke program from 1993 that plays on users' tendencies to make a typo on ls . When sl runs, it clears your terminal to make way for an animated steam locomotive to come chugging through.

( ) (@@) ( ) (@) () @@ O @ O @ O (@@@) ( ) (@@@@) ( ) ==== ________ ___________ _D _| |_______/ \__I_I_____===__|_________| |(_)--- | H\________/ | | =|___ ___| _________________ / | | H | | | | ||_| |_|| _| \_____A | | | H |__--------------------| [___] | =| | | ________|___H__/__|_____/[][]~\_______| | -| | |/ | |-----------I_____I [][] [] D |=======|____|________________________|_ __/ =| o |=-~~\ /~~\ /~~\ /~~\ ____Y___________|__|__________________________|_ |/-=|___|=O=====O=====O=====O |_____/~\___/ |_D__D__D_| |_D__D__D_| \_/ \__/ \__/ \__/ \__/ \_/ \_/ \_/ \_/ \_/

When I first saw that Jest was running sl so many times, my first thought was to ask my colleague if sl is a valid command on his Mac, and of course it is not. After all, which serious engineer would stuff their machine full of silly commands like sl , gti , cowsay , or toilet ? The next thing I tried was to rename sl to something else, and sure enough all my problems disappeared: yarn test started working perfectly.

So what does Jest have to do with Steam Locomotives?

Nothing, that's what . The whole affair is an unfortunate naming clash between sl the Steam Locomotive and sl the Sapling CLI . Jest wanted sl the source control system, but ended up getting steam-rolled by sl the Steam Locomotive.

Fortunately the devs took it in good humor, and made a (still unreleased) fix . Check out the train memes!

At this point the main story has ended. However, there are still some unresolved nagging questions, like...

How did the crash arrive at the magic number of a relatively even 27 seconds?

I don't know. Actually I'm not sure if a forked child executing sl still has a terminal anymore, but the travel time of the train does depend on the terminal width. The wider it is, the longer it takes:

🌈 ~ tput cols 425 🌈 ~ time sl sl 0.19s user 0.06s system 1% cpu 20.629 total 🌈 ~ tput cols 58 🌈 ~ time sl sl 0.03s user 0.01s system 0% cpu 5.695 total

So the first thing I tried was to run yarn test in a ridiculously narrow terminal and see what happens:

Determin ing test suites to run.. . ● Test suite f ailed to run thrown: [Error] error Co mmand fa iled wit h exit c ode 1. info Vis it https ://yarnp kg.com/e n/docs/c li/run f or docum entation about t his comm and. yarn tes t 1.92s user 0. 67s syst em 9% cp u 27.088 total 🌈 back stage [m aster] t put cols 8

Alas, the terminal width doesn't affect jest at all. Jest calls sl via execa so let's mock that up locally:

🌈 choochoo cat runSl.mjs import {execa} from 'execa'; const { stdout } = await execa('tput', ['cols']); console.log('terminal colwidth:', stdout); await execa('sl', ['root']); 🌈 choochoo time node runSl.mjs terminal colwidth: 80 node runSl.mjs 0.21s user 0.06s system 4% cpu 6.730 total

So execa uses the default terminal width of 80, which takes the train 6.7 seconds to cross. And 27 seconds divided by 6.7 is awfully close to 4. So is Jest running sl 4 times? Let's do a poor man's bpftrace by hooking into sl like so:

#!/bin/bash uniqid=$RANDOM echo "$(date --utc +"%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S.%N") $uniqid started" >> /home/yew/executed.log /usr/games/sl.actual "$@" echo "$(date --utc +"%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S.%N") $uniqid ended" >> /home/yew/executed.log

And if we check executed.log , sl is indeed executed in 4 waves, albeit by 5 workers simultaneously in each wave:

#wave1 2025-03-20 13:23:57.125482563 21049 started 2025-03-20 13:23:57.127526987 21666 started 2025-03-20 13:23:57.131099388 4897 started 2025-03-20 13:23:57.134237754 102 started 2025-03-20 13:23:57.137091737 15733 started #wave1 ends, wave2 starts 2025-03-20 13:24:03.704588580 21666 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:03.704621737 21049 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:03.707780748 4897 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:03.712086346 15733 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:03.711953000 102 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:03.714831149 18018 started 2025-03-20 13:24:03.721293279 23293 started 2025-03-20 13:24:03.724600164 27918 started 2025-03-20 13:24:03.729763900 15091 started 2025-03-20 13:24:03.733176122 18473 started #wave2 ends, wave3 starts 2025-03-20 13:24:10.294286746 18018 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:10.297261754 23293 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:10.300925031 27918 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:10.300950334 15091 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:10.303498710 24873 started 2025-03-20 13:24:10.303980494 18473 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:10.308560194 31825 started 2025-03-20 13:24:10.310595182 18452 started 2025-03-20 13:24:10.314222848 16121 started 2025-03-20 13:24:10.317875812 30892 started #wave3 ends, wave4 starts 2025-03-20 13:24:16.883609316 24873 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:16.886708598 18452 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:16.886867725 31825 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:16.890735338 16121 ended 2025-03-20 13:24:16.893661911 21975 started 2025-03-20 13:24:16.898525968 30892 ended #crash imminent! wave4 ending, wave5 starting... 2025-03-20 13:24:23.474925807 21975 ended

The logs were emitted for about 26.35 seconds, which is close to 27. It probably crashed just as wave4 was reporting back. And each wave lasts about 6.7 seconds, right on the money with manual measurement.

So why is Jest running sl in 4 waves? Why did it crash at the start of the 5th wave?

Let's again modify the poor man's bpftrace to also log the args and working directory:

echo "$(date --utc +"%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S.%N") $uniqid started: $@ at $PWD" >> /home/yew/executed.log

From the results we can see that the 5 workers are busy executing sl root , which corresponds to the getRoot() function in jest-change-files/sl.ts

2025-03-21 05:50:22.663263304 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/packages/app/src 2025-03-21 05:50:22.665550470 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/packages/backend/src 2025-03-21 05:50:22.667988509 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/access/src 2025-03-21 05:50:22.671781519 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/backstage-components/src 2025-03-21 05:50:22.673690514 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/backstage-entities/src 2025-03-21 05:50:29.247573899 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/catalog-types-common/src 2025-03-21 05:50:29.251173536 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/cross-connects/src 2025-03-21 05:50:29.255263605 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/cross-connects-backend/src 2025-03-21 05:50:29.257293780 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/pingboard-backend/src 2025-03-21 05:50:29.260285783 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/resource-insights/src 2025-03-21 05:50:35.823374079 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/scaffolder-backend-module-gaia/src 2025-03-21 05:50:35.825418386 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/scaffolder-backend-module-r2/src 2025-03-21 05:50:35.829963172 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/security-scorecard-dash/src 2025-03-21 05:50:35.832597778 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/slo-directory/src 2025-03-21 05:50:35.834631869 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/software-excellence-dashboard/src 2025-03-21 05:50:42.404063080 started: root at /home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage/plugins/teamcity/src

The 16 entries here correspond neatly to the 16 rootDirs configured in Jest for Cloudflare's backstage. We have 5 trains, and we want to visit 16 stations so let's do some simple math. 16/5.0 = 3.2 which means our trains need to go back and forth 4 times at a minimum to cover them all.

Final mystery: Why did it crash?

Let's go back to the very start of our journey. The original [Error] thrown was actually from here and after modifying node_modules/jest-changed-files/index.js , I found that the error is shortMessage: 'Command failed with ENAMETOOLONG: sl status... ' and the reason why became clear when I interrogated Jest about what it thinks the repos are.

While the git repo is what you'd expect, the sl "repo" looks amazingly like a train wreck in motion:

got repos.git as Set(1) { '/home/yew/cloudflare/repos/backstage' } got repos.sl as Set(1) { '\x1B[?1049h\x1B[1;24r\x1B[m\x1B(B\x1B[4l\x1B[?7h\x1B[?25l\x1B[H\x1B[2J\x1B[15;80H_\x1B[15;79H_\x1B[16d|\x1B[9;80H_\x1B[12;80H|\x1B[13;80H|\x1B[14;80H|\x1B[15;78H__/\x1B[16;79H|/\x1B[17;80H\\\x1B[9; 79H_D\x1B[10;80H|\x1B[11;80H/\x1B[12;79H|\x1B[K\x1B[13d\b|\x1B[K\x1B[14d\b|/\x1B[15;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[16;78H|/-\x1B[17;79H\\_\x1B[9;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[10;79H|(\x1B[11;79H/\x1B[K\x1B[12d\b\b|\x1B[K\x1B[13d\b| _\x1B[14;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[15;76H__/ =\x1B[16;77H|/-=\x1B[17;78H\\_/\x1B[9;77H_D _\x1B[10;78H|(_\x1B[11;78H/\x1B[K\x1B[12d\b\b|\x1B[K\x1B[13d\b| _\x1B[14;77H|/ |\x1B[15;75H__/ =|\x1B[16;76H|/-=|\x1B[17;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[8;80H=\x1B[9;76H_D _|\x1B[10;77H|(_)\x1B[11;77H/\x1B[K\x1B[12d\b\b|\x1B[K\x1B[13d\b| _\r\x1B[14d\x1B[1P\x1B[15d\x1B[1P\x1B[16;75H|/-=|_\x1B[17;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[8;79H=\r\x1B[9d\x1B[1P\x1B[10;76H|(_)-\x1B[11;76H/\x1B[K\x1B[12d\b\b|\x1B[K\x1B[13d\b| _\r\x1B[14d\x1B[1P\x1B[15;73H__/ =| o\x1B[16;74H|/-=|_\r\x1B[17d\x1B[1P\x1B[8;78H=\r\x1B[9d\x1B[1P\x1B[10;75H|(_)-\x1B[11;75H/\x1B[K\x1B[12d\b\b|\x1B[K\x1B[13d\b| _\r\x1B[14d\x1B[1P\x1B[15d\x1B[1P\x1B[16;73H|/-=|_\r\x1B[17d\x1B[1P\x1B[8;77H=\x1B[9;73H_D _| |\x1B[10;74H|(_)-\x1B[11;74H/ |\x1B[12;73H| |\x1B[13;73H| _\x1B[14;73H|/ | |\x1B[15;71H__/ =| o |\x1B[16;72H|/-=|___|\x1B[17;1H\x1B[1P\x 1B[5;79H(@\x1B[7;77H(\r\x1B[8d\x1B[1P\x1B[9;72H_D _| |_\x1B[10;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[11d\x1B[1P\x1B[12d\x1B[1P\x1B[13;72H| _\x1B[14;72H|/ | |-\x1B[15;70H__/ =| o |=\x1B[16;71H|/-=|___|=\x1B[17;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[8d\x1B[1P\x1B[9;71H_D _| |_\r\x1B[10d\x1B[1P\x1B[11d\x1B[1P\x1B[12d\x1B[1P\x1B[13;71H| _\x1B[14;71H|/ | |-\x1B[15;69H__/ =| o |=-\x1B[16;70H|/-=|___|=O\x1B[17;71H\\_/ \\\x1B[8;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[9;70H_D _| |_\x1B[10;71H|(_)--- |\x1B[11;71H/ | |\x1B[12;70H| | |\x1B[13;70H| _\x1B[80G|\x1B[14;70H|/ | |-\x1B[15;68H__/ =| o |=-~\x1B[16;69H|/-=|___|=\x1B[K\x1B[17;70H\\_/ \\O\x1B[8;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[9;69H_D _| |_\r\x1B[10d\x1B[1P\x1B[11d\x1B[1P\x1B[12d\x1B[1P\x1B[13;69H| _\x1B[79G|_\x1B[14;69H|/ | |-\x1B[15;67H__/ =| o |=-~\r\x1B[16d\x1B[1P\x1B[17;69H\\_/ \\_\x1B[4d\b\b(@@\x1B[5;75H( )\x1B[7;73H(@@@)\r\x1B[8d\x1B[1P\x1B[9;68H_D _| |_\r\x1B[10d\x1B[1P\x1B[11d\x1B[1P\x1B[12d\x1B[1P\x1B[13;68H| _\x1B[78G|_\x1B[14;68H|/ | |-\x1B[15;66H__/ =| o |=-~~\\\x1B[16;67H|/-=|___|= O\x1B[17;68H\\_/ \\__/\x1B[8;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[9;67H_D _| |_\r\x1B[10d\x1B[1P\x1B[11d\x1B[1P\x1B[12d\x1B[1P\x1B[13;67H| _\x1B[77G|_\x1B[14;67H|/ | |-\x1B[15;65H__/ =| o |=-~O==\x1B[16;66H|/-=|___|= |\x1B[17;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[8d\x1B[1P\x1B[9;66H_D _| |_\x1B[10;67H|(_)--- | H\x1B[11;67H/ | | H\x1B[12;66H| | | H\x1B[13;66H| _\x1B[76G|___H\x1B[14;66H|/ | |-\x1B[15;64H__/ =| o |=-O==\x1B[16;65H|/-=|___|= |\r\x1B[17d\x1B[1P\x1B[8d\x1B[1P\x1B[9;65H_D _| |_\x1B[80G/\x1B[10;66H|(_)--- | H\\\x1B[11;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[12d\x1B[1P\x1B[13;65H| _\x1B[75G|___H_\x1B[14;65H|/ | |-\x1B[15;63H__/ =| o |=-~~\\ /\x1B[16;64H|/-=|___|=O=====O\x1B[17;65H\\_/ \\__/ \\\x1B[1;4r\x1B[4;1H

' + '\x1B[1;24r\x1B[4;74H( )\x1B[5;71H(@@@@)\x1B[K\x1B[7;69H( )\x1B[K\x1B[8;68H==== \x1B[80G_\x1B[9;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[10;65H|(_)--- | H\\_\x1B[11;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[12d\x1B[1P\x1B[13;64H| _\x1B[74G|___H_\x1B[14;64H|/ | |-\x1B[15;62H__/ =| o |=-~~\\ /~\x1B[16;63H|/-=|___|= ||\x1B[K\x1B[17;64H\\_/ \\O=====O\x1B[8;67H==== \x1B[79G_\r\x1B[9d\x1B[1P\x1B[10;64H|(_)--- | H\\_\x1B[11;64H/ | | H |\x1B[12;63H| | | H |\x1B[13;63H| _\x1B[73G|___H__/\x1B[14;63H|/ | |-\x1B[15;61H__/ =| o |=-~~\\ /~\r\x1B[16d\x1B[1P\x1B[17;63H\\_/ \\_\x1B[8;66H==== \x1B[78G_\r\x1B[9d\x1B[1P\x1B[10;63H|(_)--- | H\\_\r\x1B[11d\x1B[1P\x1B[12;62H| | | H |_\x1B[13;62H| _\x1B[72G|___H__/_\x1B[14;62H|/ | |-\x1B[15;60H__/ =| o |=-~~\\ /~~\\\x1B[16;61H|/-=|___|= O=====O\x1B[17;62H\\_/ \\__/ \\__/\x1B[8;65H==== \x1B[77G_\r\x1B[9d\x1B[1P\x1B[10;62H|(_)--- | H\\_\r\x1B[11d\x1B[1P\x1B[12;61H| | | H |_\x1B[13;61H| _\x1B[71G|___H__/_\x1B[14;61H|/ | |-\x1B[80GI\x1B[15;59H__/ =| o |=-~O=====O==\x1B[16;60H|/-=|___|= || |\x1B[17;1H\x1B[1P\x1B[2;79H(@\x1B[3;74H( )\x1B[K\x1B[4;70H(@@@@)\x1B[K\x1B[5;67H( )\x1B[K\x1B[7;65H(@@@)\x1B[K\x1B[8;64H==== \x1B[76G_\r\x1B[9d\x1B[1P\x1B[10;61H|(_)--- | H\\_\x1B[11;61H/ | | H | |\x1B[12;60H| | | H |__-\x1B[13;60H| _\x1B[70G|___H__/__|\x1B[14;60H|/ | |-\x1B[79GI_\x1B[15;58H__/ =| o |=-O=====O==\x1B[16;59H|/-=|___|= || |\r\x1B[17d\x1B[1P\x1B[8;63H==== \x1B[75G_\r\x1B[9d\x1B[1P\x1B[10;60H|(_)--- | H\\_\r\x1B[11d\x1B[1P\x1B[12;59H| | | H |__-\x1B[13;59H| _\x1B[69G|___H__/__|_\x1B[14;59H|/ | |-\x1B[78GI_\x1B[15;57H__/ =| o |=-~~\\ /~~\\ /\x1B[16;58H|/-=|___|=O=====O=====O\x1B[17;59H\\_/ \\__/ \\__/ \\\x1B[8;62H==== \x1B[74G_\r\x1B[9d\x1B[1P\x1B[10;59H|(_)--- | H\\_\r\x1B | | H |__-\x1B[13;58H| _\x1B[68G|___H__/__|_\x1B[14;58H|/ | |-\x1B[77GI_\x1B[15;56H__/ =| o |=-~~\\ /~~\\ /~\x1B[16;57H|/-=|___|= || ||\x1B[K\x1B[17;58H\\_/ \\O=====O=====O\x1B[8;61H==== \x1B[73G_\r\x1B[9d\x1B[1P\x1B[10;58H|(_)--- _\x1B[67G|___H__/__|_\x1B[14;57H|/ | |-\x1B[76GI_\x1B[15;55H__/ =| o |=-~~\\ /~~\\ /~\r\x1B[16d\x1B[1P\x1B[17;57H\\_/ \\_\x1B[2;75H( ) (\x1B[3;70H(@@@)\x1B[K\x1B[4;66H()\x1B[K\x1B[5;63H(@@@@)\x1B[

Acknowledgements

Thank you to my colleagues Mengnan Gong and Shuhao Zhang, whose ideas and perspectives helped narrow down the root causes of this mystery.