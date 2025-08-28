Make Your Website Conversational for People and Agents with NLWeb and AutoRAG

6 min read

Publishers and content creators have historically relied on traditional keyword-based search to help users navigate their website’s content. However, traditional search is built on outdated assumptions: users type in keywords to indicate intent, and the site returns a list of links for the most relevant results. It’s up to the visitor to click around, skim pages, and piece together the answer they’re looking for.

AI has reset expectations and that paradigm is breaking: how we search for information has fundamentally changed.

Your New Type of Visitors

Users no longer want to search websites the old way. They’re used to interacting with AI systems like Copilot, Claude, and ChatGPT, where they can simply ask a question and get an answer. We’ve moved from search engines to answer engines.

At the same time, websites now have a new class of visitors, AI agents. Agents face the same pain with keyword search: they have to issue keyword queries, click through links, and scrape pages to piece together answers. But they also need more: a structured way to ask questions and get reliable answers across websites. This means that websites need a way to give the agents they trust controlled access, so that information is retrieved accurately.

Website owners need a way to participate in this shift.

A New Search Model for the Agentic Web

If AI has reset expectations, what comes next? To meet both people and agents where they are, websites need more than incremental upgrades to keyword search. They need a model that makes conversational access to content a first-class part of the web itself.

That’s what we want to deliver: combining an open standard (NLWeb) with the infrastructure (AutoRAG) to make it simple for any website to become AI-ready.

NLWeb is an open project developed by Microsoft that defines a standard protocol for natural-language queries on websites. Each NLWeb instance also operates as a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. Cloudflare is building to this spec and actively working with Microsoft to extend the standard with the goal to let every site function like an AI app, so users and agents alike can query its contents naturally.

AutoRAG , Cloudflare’s managed retrieval engine, can automatically crawl your website, store the content in R2, and embed it into a managed vector database. AutoRAG keeps the index fresh with continuous re-crawling and re-indexing. Model inference and embedding can be served through Workers AI. Each AutoRAG is paired with an AI Gateway that can provide observability and insights into your AI model usage. This gives you a complete, managed pipeline for conversational search without the burden of managing custom infrastructure.

“Together, NLWeb and AutoRAG let publishers go beyond search boxes, making conversational interfaces for websites simple to create and deploy. This integration will enable every website to easily become AI-ready for both people and trusted agents.” – R.V. Guha, creator of NLWeb, CVP and Technical Fellow at Microsoft.

We are optimistic this will open up new monetization models for publishers:

"The challenges publishers have faced are well known, as are the risks of AI accelerating the collapse of already challenged business models. However, with NLWeb and AutoRAG, there is an opportunity to reset the nature of relationships with audiences for the better. More direct engagement on Publisher Owned and Operated (O&O) environments, where audiences value the brand and voice of the Publisher, means new potential for monetization. This would be the reset the entire industry needs." – Joe Marchese, General & Build Partner at Human Ventures.

One-Click to Make Your Site Conversational

By combining NLWeb's standard with Cloudflare’s AutoRAG infrastructure, we’re making it possible to easily bring conversational search to any website.

Simply select your domain in AutoRAG, and it will crawl and index your site for semantic querying. It then deploys a Cloudflare Worker, which acts as the access layer. This Worker implements the NLWeb standard and UI defined by the NLWeb project and exposes your indexed content to both people and AI agents. The Worker includes:

`/ask` endpoint: The defined standard for how conversational web searches should be served. Powers the conversational UI at the root `/` as well as the embeddable preview at `/snippet.html`. It supports chat history so queries can build on one another within the same session, and includes automatic query decontextualization to improve retrieval quality.

`/mcp` endpoint: Implements an MCP server that trusted AI agents can connect to for structured access.

With this setup, your site content is immediately available in two ways for you to experiment: through a conversational UI that you can serve to your visitors, and through a structured MCP interface that lets trusted agents query your site reliably on your terms.

Additionally, if you prefer to deploy and host your own version of the NLWeb project, there’s also the option to use AutoRAG as the retrieval engine powering the NLWeb instance .

How Your Site Becomes Conversational

From your perspective, making your site conversational is just a single click. Behind the scenes, AutoRAG spins up a full retrieval pipeline to make that possible:

Crawling and ingestion: AutoRAG explores your site like a search engine, following `sitemap.xml` and `robots.txt` files to understand what pages are available and allowed for crawling. From there, it follows your sitemap to discover pages within your domain (up to 100k pages). Browser Rendering is used to load each page so that it can capture dynamic, JavaScript content. Crawled pages are downloaded into an R2 bucket in your account before being ingested. Continuous Indexing: Once ingested, the content is parsed and embedded into Vectorize , making it queryable beyond keyword matching through semantic search. AutoRAG automatically re-crawls and re-indexes to keep your knowledge base aligned with your latest content. Access & Observability: A Cloudflare Worker is deployed in your account to serve as the access layer that implements the NLWeb protocol (you can also find the deployable Worker in the Workers templates repository ). Workers AI is used to seamlessly power the summarization and decontextualized query capabilities to improve responses. Soon, with the AI Gateway and Secret Store BYO keys , you’ll be able to connect models from any provider and select them directly in the AutoRAG dashboard.

Road to Making Websites a First-Class Data Source

Until now, AutoRAG only supported R2 as a data source. That worked well for structured files, but we needed to make a website itself a first-class data source to be indexed and searchable. Making that possible meant building website crawling into AutoRAG and strengthening the system to handle large, dynamic sources like websites.

Before implementing our web crawler, we needed to improve the reliability of data syncs. Prior users of AutoRAG lacked visibility into when indexing syncs ran and whether they were successful. To fix this, we introduced a Job module to track all syncs, store history, and provide logs. This required two new Durable Objects to be added into AutoRAG’s architecture:

JobManager runs a complete sync, and its duties include queuing files, embedding content, and keeping the Vectorize database up to date. To ensure data consistency, only one JobManager can run per RAG at a time, enforced by the RagManager (a Durable Object in our existing architecture), which cancels any running jobs before starting new ones which can be triggered either manually or by a scheduled sync.

FileManager solved scalability issues we hit when Workers ran out of memory during parallel processing. Originally, a single Durable Object was responsible for handling multiple files, but with a 128MB memory limit it quickly became a bottleneck. The solution was to break the work apart: JobManager now distributes files across many FileManagers, each responsible for a single file. By processing 20 files in parallel through 20 different FileManagers, we expanded effective memory capacity from 128MB to roughly 2.5GB per batch.

With these improvements, we were ready to build the website parser. By reusing our existing R2-based queuing logic, we added crawling with minimal disruption:

A JobManager designated for a website crawl begins by reading the sitemaps associated with the RAG configuration. Instead of listing objects from an R2 bucket, it queues each website link into our existing R2-based queue, using the full URL as the R2 object key. From here, the process is nearly identical to our file-based sync. A FileManager picks up the job and checks if the RAG is configured for website parsing. If it is, the FileManager crawls the link and places the page's HTML contents into the user's R2 bucket, again using the URL as the object key.

After these steps, we index the data and serve it at query time. This approach maximized code reuse, and any improvements to our HTML-to-Markdown conversion now benefit both file and website-based RAGs automatically.

Get Started Today

Getting your website ready for conversational search through NLWeb and AutoRAG is simple. Here’s how:

In the Cloudflare Dashboard, navigate to Compute & AI > AutoRAG. Select Create in AutoRAG, then choose the NLWeb Website quick deploy option. Select the domain from your Cloudflare account that you want indexed. Click Start indexing.

That’s it! You can now try out your NLWeb search experience via the provided link, and test out how it will look on your site by using the embeddable snippet.

We’d love to hear your feedback as you experiment with this new capability and share your thoughts with us at [email protected].