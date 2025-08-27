State-of-the-art image generation Leonardo models and text-to-speech Deepgram models now available in Workers AI

4 min read

When we first launched Workers AI , we made a bet that AI models would get faster and smaller. We built our infrastructure around this hypothesis, adding specialized GPUs to our datacenters around the world that can serve inference to users as fast as possible. We created our platform to be as general as possible, but we also identified niche use cases that fit our infrastructure well, such as low-latency image generation or real-time audio voice agents. To lean in on those use cases, we’re bringing on some new models that will help make it easier to develop for these applications.

Today, we’re excited to announce that we are expanding our model catalog to include closed-source partner models that fit this use case. We’ve partnered with Leonardo.Ai and Deepgram to bring their latest and greatest models to Workers AI, hosted on Cloudflare’s infrastructure. Leonardo and Deepgram both have models with a great speed-to-performance ratio that suit the infrastructure of Workers AI. We’re starting off with these great partners — but expect to expand our catalog to other partner models as well.

The benefits of using these models on Workers AI is that we don’t only have a standalone inference service, we also have an entire suite of Developer products that allow you to build whole applications around AI. If you’re building an image generation platform, you could use Workers to host the application logic, Workers AI to generate the images, R2 for storage, and Images for serving and transforming media. If you’re building Realtime voice agents, we offer WebRTC and WebSocket support via Workers, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and turn detection models via Workers AI, and an orchestration layer via Cloudflare Realtime. All in all, we want to lean into use cases that we think Cloudflare has a unique advantage in, with developer tools to back it up, and make it all available so that you can build the best AI applications on top of our holistic Developer Platform.

Leonardo Models

Leonardo.Ai is a generative AI media lab that trains their own models and hosts a platform for customers to create generative media. The Workers AI team has been working with Leonardo for a while now and have experienced the magic of their image generation models firsthand. We’re excited to bring on two image generation models from Leonardo: @cf/leonardo/phoenix-1.0 and @cf/leonardo/lucid-origin.

“We’re excited to enable Cloudflare customers a new avenue to extend and use our image generation technology in creative ways such as creating character images for gaming, generating personalized images for websites, and a host of other uses... all through the Workers AI and the Cloudflare Developer Platform.” - Peter Runham, CTO, Leonardo.Ai

The Phoenix model is trained from the ground up by Leonardo, excelling at things like text rendering and prompt coherence. The full image generation request took 4.89s end-to-end for a 25 step, 1024x1024 image.

curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/leonardo/draco-1.0 \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "prompt": "A 1950s-style neon diner sign glowing at night that reads '\''OPEN 24 HOURS'\'' with chrome details and vintage typography.", "width":1024, "height":1024, "steps": 25, "seed":1, "guidance": 4, "negative_prompt": "bad image, low quality, signature, overexposed, jpeg artifacts, undefined, unclear, Noisy, grainy, oversaturated, overcontrasted" }'

The Lucid Origin model is a recent addition to Leonardo’s family of models and is great at generating photorealistic images. The image took 4.38s to generate end-to-end at 25 steps and a 1024x1024 image size.

curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/leonardo/lucid-origin \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "prompt": "A 1950s-style neon diner sign glowing at night that reads '\''OPEN 24 HOURS'\'' with chrome details and vintage typography.", "width":1024, "height":1024, "steps": 25, "seed":1, "guidance": 4, "negative_prompt": "bad image, low quality, signature, overexposed, jpeg artifacts, undefined, unclear, Noisy, grainy, oversaturated, overcontrasted" }'

Deepgram Models

Deepgram is a voice AI company that develops their own audio models, allowing users to interact with AI through a natural interface for humans: voice. Voice is an exciting interface because it carries higher bandwidth than text, because it has other speech signals like pacing, intonation, and more. The Deepgram models that we’re bringing on our platform are audio models which perform extremely fast speech-to-text and text-to-speech inference. Combined with the Workers AI infrastructure, the models showcase our unique infrastructure so customers can build low-latency voice agents and more.

"By hosting our voice models on Cloudflare's Workers AI, we're enabling developers to create real-time, expressive voice agents with ultra-low latency. Cloudflare's global network brings AI compute closer to users everywhere, so customers can now deliver lightning-fast conversational AI experiences without worrying about complex infrastructure." - Adam Sypniewski, CTO, Deepgram

@cf/deepgram/nova-3 is a speech-to-text model that can quickly transcribe audio with high accuracy. @cf/deepgram/aura-1 is a text-to-speech model that is context aware and can apply natural pacing and expressiveness based on the input text. The newer Aura 2 model will be available on Workers AI soon. We’ve also improved the experience of sending binary mp3 files to Workers AI, so you don’t have to convert it into an Uint8 array like you had to previously. Along with our Realtime announcements (coming soon!), these audio models are the key to enabling customers to build voice agents directly on Cloudflare.

With the AI binding, a call to the Nova 3 speech-to-text model would look like this:

const URL = "https://www.some-website.com/audio.mp3"; const mp3 = await fetch(URL); const res = await env.AI.run("@cf/deepgram/nova-3", { "audio": { body: mp3.body, contentType: "audio/mpeg" }, "detect_language": true });

With the REST API, it would look like this:

curl --request POST \ --url 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/deepgram/nova-3?detect_language=true' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \ --header 'Content-Type: audio/mpeg' \ --data-binary @/path/to/audio.mp3

As well, we’ve added WebSocket support to the Deepgram models, which you can use to keep a connection to the inference server live and use it for bi-directional input and output. To use the Nova model with WebSocket support, it would look like this:

As well, we’ve added WebSocket support to the Deepgram models, which you can use to keep a connection to the inference server live and use it for bi-directional input and output. To use the Nova model with WebSocket support, check out our Developer Docs . All the pieces work together so that you can:

Capture audio with Cloudflare Realtime from any WebRTC source Pipe it via WebSocket to your processing pipeline Transcribe with audio ML models Deepgram running on Workers AI Process with your LLM of choice through a model hosted on Workers AI or proxied via AI Gateway Orchestrate everything with Realtime Agents

