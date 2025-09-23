Deploy your own AI vibe coding platform — in one click!

5 min read

It’s an exciting time to build applications. With the recent AI-powered "vibe coding" boom, anyone can build a website or application by simply describing what they want in a few sentences. We’re already seeing organizations expose this functionality to both their users and internal employees, empowering anyone to build out what they need.

Today, we’re excited to open-source an AI vibe coding platform, VibeSDK, to enable anyone to run an entire vibe coding platform themselves, end-to-end, with just one click.

Want to see it for yourself? Check out our demo platform that you can use to create and deploy applications. Or better yet, click the button below to deploy your own AI-powered platform, and dive into the repo to learn about how it’s built.

Deploying VibeSDK sets up everything you need to run your own AI-powered development platform:

Integration with LLM models to generate code, build applications, debug errors, and iterate in real-time, powered by Agents SDK .

Isolated development environments that allow users to safely build and preview their applications in secure sandboxes.

Infinite scale that allows you to deploy thousands or even millions of applications that end users deploy, all served on Cloudflare’s global network

Observability and caching across multiple AI providers, giving you insight into costs and performance with built-in caching for popular responses.

Project templates that the LLM can use as a starting point to build common applications and speed up development.

One-click project export to the user’s Cloudflare account or GitHub repo, so users can take their code and continue development on their own.

Building an AI vibe coding platform from start to finish

Step 0: Get started immediately with VibeSDK

We’re seeing companies build their own AI vibe coding platforms to enable both internal and external users. With a vibe coding platform, internal teams like marketing, product, and support can build their own landing pages, prototypes, or internal tools without having to rely on the engineering team. Similarly, SaaS companies can embed this capability into their product to allow users to build their own customizations.

Every platform has unique requirements and specializations. By building your own, you can write custom logic to prompt LLMs for your specific needs, giving your users more relevant results. This also grants you complete control over the development environment and application hosting, giving you a secure platform that keeps your data private and within your control.

We wanted to make it easy for anyone to build this themselves, which is why we built a complete platform that comes with project templates, previews, and project deployment. Developers can repurpose the whole platform, or simply take the components they need and customize them to fit their needs.

Step 1: Finding a safe, isolated environment for running untrusted, AI generated code

AI can now build entire applications, but there's a catch: you need somewhere safe to run this untrusted, AI-generated code. Imagine if an LLM writes an application that needs to install packages, run build commands, and start a development server — you can't just run this directly on your infrastructure where it might affect other users or systems.

With Cloudflare Sandboxes , you don't have to worry about this. Every user gets their own isolated environment where the AI-generated code can do anything a normal development environment can do: install npm packages, run builds, start servers, but it's fully contained in a secure, container-based environment that can't affect anything outside its sandbox.

The platform assigns each user to their own sandbox based on their session, so that if a user comes back, they can continue to access the same container with their files intact:

// Creating a sandbox client for a user session const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, sandboxId); // Now AI can safely write and execute code in this isolated environment await sandbox.writeFile('app.js', aiGeneratedCode); await sandbox.exec('npm install express'); await sandbox.exec('node app.js');

Step 2: Generating the code

Once the sandbox is created, you have a development environment that can bring the code to life. VibeSDK orchestrates the whole workflow from writing the code, installing the necessary packages, and starting the development server. If you ask it to build a to-do app, it will generate the React application, write the component files, run bun install to get the dependencies, and start the server, so you can see the end result.

Once the user submits their request, the AI will generate all the necessary files, whether it's a React app, Node.js API, or full-stack application, and write them directly to the sandbox:

async function generateAndWriteCode(instanceId: string) { // AI generates the application structure const aiGeneratedFiles = await callAIModel("Create a React todo app"); // Write all generated files to the sandbox for (const file of aiGeneratedFiles) { await sandbox.writeFile( `${instanceId}/${file.path}`, file.content ); // User sees: "✓ Created src/App.tsx" notifyUser(`✓ Created ${file.path}`); } }

To speed this up even more, we’ve provided a set of templates, stored in an R2 bucket , that the platform can use and quickly customize, instead of generating every file from scratch. This is just an initial set, but you can expand it and add more examples.

Step 3: Getting a preview of your deployment

Once everything is ready, the platform starts the development server and uses the Sandbox SDK to expose it to the internet with a public preview URL which allows users to instantly see their AI-generated application running live:

// Start the development server in the sandbox const processId = await sandbox.startProcess( `bun run dev`, { cwd: instanceId } ); // Create a public preview URL const preview = await sandbox.exposePort(3000, { hostname: 'preview.example.com' }); // User instantly gets: "https://my-app-xyz.preview.example.com" notifyUser(`✓ Preview ready at: ${preview.url}`);

Step 4: Test, log, fix, repeat

But that’s not all! Throughout this process, the platform will capture console output, build logs, and error messages and feed them back to the LLM for automatic fixes. As the platform makes any updates or fixes, the user can see it all happening live — the file editing, installation progress, and error resolution.

Deploying applications: From Sandbox to Region Earth

Once the application is developed, it needs to be deployed. The platform packages everything in the sandbox and then uses a separate specialized "deployment sandbox" to deploy the application to Cloudflare Workers . This deployment sandbox runs wrangler deploy inside the secure environment to publish the application to Cloudflare's global network.

Since the platform may deploy up to thousands or millions of applications, Workers for Platforms is used to deploy the Workers at scale. Although all the Workers are deployed to the same Namespace, they are all isolated from one another by default, ensuring there’s no cross-tenant access. Once deployed, each application receives its own isolated Worker instance with a unique public URL like my-app.vibe-build.example.com .

async function deployToWorkersForPlatforms(instanceId: string) { // 1. Package the app from development sandbox const devSandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, instanceId); const packagedApp = await devSandbox.exec('zip -r app.zip .'); // 2. Transfer to specialized deployment sandbox const deploymentSandbox = getSandbox(env.DeployerServiceObject, 'deployer'); await deploymentSandbox.writeFile('app.zip', packagedApp); await deploymentSandbox.exec('unzip app.zip'); // 3. Deploy using Workers for Platforms dispatch namespace const deployResult = await deploymentSandbox.exec(` bunx wrangler deploy \\\\ --dispatch-namespace vibe-sdk-build-default-namespace `); // Each app gets its own isolated Worker and unique URL // e.g., https://my-app.example.com return `https://${instanceId}.example.com`; }

Exportable Applications

The platform also allows users to export their application to their own Cloudflare account and GitHub repo, so they can continue the development on their own.

Observability, caching, and multi-model support built in!

It's no secret that LLM models have their specialties, which means that when building an AI-powered platform, you may end up using a few different models for different operations. By default, VibeSDK leverages Google’s Gemini models (gemini-2.5-pro, gemini-2.5-flash-lite, gemini-2.5-flash) for project planning, code generation, and debugging.

VibeSDK is automatically set up with AI Gateway , so that by default, the platform is able to:

Use a unified access point to route requests across LLM providers , allowing you to use models from a range of providers (OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and others)

Cache popular responses, so when someone asks to "build a to-do list app", the gateway can serve a cached response instead of going to the provider (saving inference costs)

Get observability into the requests, tokens used, and response times across all providers in one place

Track costs across models and integrations

Open sourced, so you can build your own Platform!