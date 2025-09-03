AI Week 2025: Recap

1 min read

How do we embrace the power of AI without losing control?

That was one of our big themes for AI Week 2025, which has now come to a close. We announced products, partnerships, and features to help companies successfully navigate this new era.

Everything we built was based on feedback from customers like you that want to get the most out of AI without sacrificing control and safety. Over the next year, we will double down on our efforts to deliver world-class features that augment and secure AI. Please keep an eye on our Blog, AI Avenue, Product Change Log and CloudflareTV for more announcements.

This week we focused on four core areas to help companies secure and deliver AI experiences safely and securely:

Securing AI environments and workflows

Protecting original content from misuse by AI

Helping developers build world-class, secure, AI experiences

Making Cloudflare better for you with AI

Thank you for following along with our first ever AI week at Cloudflare. This recap blog will summarize each announcement across these four core areas. For more information, check out our “ This Week in NET ” recap episode also featured at the end of this blog.

Securing AI environments and workflows

These posts and features focused on helping companies control and understand their employee’s usage of AI tools.

Protecting original content from misuse by AI

Cloudflare is committed to helping content creators control access to their original work. These announcements focused on analysis of what we’re currently seeing on the Internet with respect to AI bots and crawlers and significant improvements to our existing control features.

Helping developers build world-class, secure, AI experiences

At Cloudflare we are committing to building the best platform to build AI experiences, all with security by default.

Making Cloudflare better for you with AI

Cloudflare logs and analytics can often be a needle in the haystack challenge, AI helps surface and alert to issues that need attention or review. Instead of a human having to spend hours sifting and searching for an issue, they can focus on action and remediation while AI does the sifting.

We thank you for following along this week — and please stay tuned for exciting announcements coming during Cloudflare’s 15th birthday week in September!

Check out the full video recap, featuring insights from Kenny Johnson and host João Tomé, in our special This Week in NET episode (ThisWeekinNET.com) covering everything announced during AI Week 2025.