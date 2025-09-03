AI Week 2025: Recap

How do we embrace the power of AI without losing control?
That was one of our big themes for AI Week 2025, which has now come to a close. We announced products, partnerships, and features to help companies successfully navigate this new era.
Everything we built was based on feedback from customers like you that want to get the most out of AI without sacrificing control and safety. Over the next year, we will double down on our efforts to deliver world-class features that augment and secure AI. Please keep an eye on our Blog, AI Avenue, Product Change Log and CloudflareTV for more announcements.
This week we focused on four core areas to help companies secure and deliver AI experiences safely and securely:
Securing AI environments and workflows
Protecting original content from misuse by AI
Helping developers build world-class, secure, AI experiences
Making Cloudflare better for you with AI
Thank you for following along with our first ever AI week at Cloudflare. This recap blog will summarize each announcement across these four core areas. For more information, check out our “This Week in NET” recap episode also featured at the end of this blog.
Securing AI environments and workflows
These posts and features focused on helping companies control and understand their employee’s usage of AI tools.
Beyond the ban: A better way to secure generative AI applications
Generative AI tools present a trade-off of productivity and data risk. Cloudflare One’s new AI prompt protection feature provides the visibility and control needed to govern these tools, allowing organizations to confidently embrace AI.
Unmasking the Unseen: Your Guide to Taming Shadow AI with Cloudflare One
Don't let "Shadow AI" silently leak your data to unsanctioned AI. This new threat requires a new defense. Learn how to gain visibility and control without sacrificing innovation.
Introducing Cloudflare Application Confidence Score For AI Applications
Cloudflare will provide confidence scores within our application library for Gen AI applications, allowing customers to assess their risk for employees using shadow IT.
ChatGPT, Claude, & Gemini security scanning with Cloudflare CASB
Cloudflare CASB now scans ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini for misconfigurations, sensitive data exposure, and compliance issues, helping organizations adopt AI with confidence.
Securing the AI Revolution: Introducing Cloudflare MCP Server Portals
Cloudflare MCP Server Portals are now available in Open Beta. MCP Server Portals are a new capability that enable you to centralize, secure, and observe every MCP connection in your organization.
Best Practices for Securing Generative AI with SASE
This guide provides best practices for Security and IT leaders to securely adopt generative AI using Cloudflare’s SASE architecture as part of a strategy for AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM).
Protecting original content from misuse by AI
Cloudflare is committed to helping content creators control access to their original work. These announcements focused on analysis of what we’re currently seeing on the Internet with respect to AI bots and crawlers and significant improvements to our existing control features.
Helping developers build world-class, secure, AI experiences
At Cloudflare we are committing to building the best platform to build AI experiences, all with security by default.
AI Gateway now gives you access to your favorite AI models, dynamic routing and more — through just one endpoint
AI Gateway now gives you access to your favorite AI models, dynamic routing and more — through just one endpoint.
How we built the most efficient inference engine for Cloudflare’s network
Infire is an LLM inference engine that employs a range of techniques to maximize resource utilization, allowing us to serve AI models more efficiently with better performance for Cloudflare workloads.
State-of-the-art image generation Leonardo models and text-to-speech Deepgram models now available in Workers AI
We're expanding Workers AI with new partner models from Leonardo.Ai and Deepgram. Start using state-of-the-art image generation models from Leonardo and real-time TTS and STT models from Deepgram.
How Cloudflare runs more AI models on fewer GPUs: A technical deep-dive
Cloudflare built an internal platform called Omni. This platform uses lightweight isolation and memory over-commitment to run multiple AI models on a single GPU.
Cloudflare Launching AI Miniseries for Developers (and Everyone Else They Know)
In AI Avenue, we address people’s fears, show them the art of the possible, and highlight the positive human stories where AI is augmenting — not replacing — what people can do. And yes, we even let people touch AI themselves.
Block unsafe prompts targeting your LLM endpoints with Firewall for AI
Cloudflare's AI security suite now includes unsafe content moderation, integrated into the Application Security Suite via Firewall for AI.
Cloudflare is the best place to build realtime voice agents
Today, we're excited to announce new capabilities that make it easier than ever to build real-time, voice-enabled AI applications on Cloudflare's global network.
Making Cloudflare better for you with AI
Cloudflare logs and analytics can often be a needle in the haystack challenge, AI helps surface and alert to issues that need attention or review. Instead of a human having to spend hours sifting and searching for an issue, they can focus on action and remediation while AI does the sifting.
We thank you for following along this week — and please stay tuned for exciting announcements coming during Cloudflare’s 15th birthday week in September!
Check out the full video recap, featuring insights from Kenny Johnson and host João Tomé, in our special This Week in NET episode (ThisWeekinNET.com) covering everything announced during AI Week 2025.