Renan Dincer

Cloudflare Calls: millions of cascading trees all the way down
04/04/2024
Cloudflare Calls is a serverless SFU and TURN service running at Cloudflare’s edge. It’s now in open beta and costs $0.05/ real-time GB. It’s 100% anycast WebRTC...
10/05/2022
Cloudflare Stream now supports the AV1 codec for live video in open beta, unlocking live-streaming at higher resolution, with lower bandwidth...
09/27/2022
We are announcing Cloudflare Calls, a new product that lets developers build real-time audio and video apps...
09/27/2022
Cloudflare Stream now supports live streaming over WebRTC to unlimited concurrent viewers, using open standards WHIP and WHEP, with zero dependencies or client SDKs necessary....
05/13/2022
Starting today, in open beta, Cloudflare Stream supports video playback with sub-second latency over SRT or RTMPS at scale...
03/10/2022
RTMP is not the protocol to carry us into the future so Cloudflare Stream now supports SRT in wherever you would use RTMP for. ...
04/16/2021
Today, we’re introducing a new API that takes an ERC-721 token ID and contact address and sets it on a video so every video on Stream can be represented with an NFT. ...
06/27/2017
Today we’re excited to announce the next generation of Cloudflare Apps. Cloudflare Apps is an open platform of tools to build a high quality website....