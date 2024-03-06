Chris Draper

Free network flow monitoring for all enterprise customers
03/07/2024
Today, we’re excited to announce that a free version of Cloudflare’s network flow monitoring product, Magic Network Monitoring, is now available to all Enterprise Customers...
10/18/2023
Network engineers often need better visibility into their network’s traffic when analyzing DDoS attacks or troubleshooting other traffic anomalies. To solve this problem, Cloudflare offers a network flow monitoring product that gives customers end-to-end traffic visibility across their network....
06/20/2023
Today, Cloudflare is super excited to announce that we’re bringing traffic acceleration to customer’s UDP traffic. Now, you can improve the latency of UDP-based applications like video games, voice calls, and video meetings by up to 17%...
06/19/2023
Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet for everyone, and Orpheus plays an important role in realizing this mission everyday....
09/28/2022
Cloudflare is excited to announce that we are releasing a free version of Magic Networking Monitoring (previously called Flow Based Monitoring). Magic Network Monitoring receives network flow data from a customer’s router(s) and provides network traffic analytics via Cloudflare’s dashboard....
06/21/2022
Today, we’re excited to announce Cloudflare One Observability. Cloudflare One Observability will help customers work across Cloudflare One applications to troubleshoot network connectivity, security policies, and performance issues to ensure a consistent experience for employees everywhere...