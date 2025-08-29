Automating threat analysis and response with Cloudy

5 min read

Security professionals everywhere face a paradox: while more data provides the visibility needed to catch threats, it also makes it harder for humans to process it all and find what's important. When there’s a sudden spike in suspicious traffic, every second counts. But for many security teams — especially lean ones — it’s hard to quickly figure out what’s going on. Finding a root cause means diving into dashboards, filtering logs, and cross-referencing threat feeds. All the data tracking that has happened can be the very thing that slows you down — or worse yet, what buries the threat that you’re looking for.

Today, we’re excited to announce that we’ve solved that problem. We’ve integrated Cloudy — Cloudflare’s first AI agent — with our security analytics functionality, and we’ve also built a new, conversational interface that Cloudflare users can use to ask questions, refine investigations, and get answers. With these changes, Cloudy can now help Cloudflare users find the needle in the digital haystack, making security analysis faster and more accessible than ever before.

Since Cloudly’s launch in March of this year, its adoption has been exciting to watch. Over 54,000 users have tried Cloudy for custom rule creation, and 31% of them have deployed a rule suggested by the agent. For our log explainers in Cloudflare Gateway , Cloudy has been loaded over 30,000 times in just the last month, with 80% of the feedback we received confirming the summaries were insightful. We are excited to empower our users to do even more.

Talk to your traffic: a new conversational interface for faster RCA and mitigation

Security analytics dashboards are powerful, but they often require you to know exactly what you're looking for — and the right queries to get there. The new Cloudy chat interface changes this. It is designed for faster root cause analysis (RCA) of traffic anomalies, helping you get from “something’s wrong” to “here’s the fix” in minutes. You can now start with a broad question and narrow it down, just like you would with a human analyst.

For example, you can start an investigation by asking Cloudy to look into a recommendation from Security Analytics.

From there, you can ask follow-up questions to dig deeper:

"Focus on login endpoints only."

"What are the top 5 IP addresses involved?"

"Are any of these IPs known to be malicious?"

This is just the beginning of how Cloudy is transforming security. You can read more about how we’re using Cloudy to bring clarity to another critical security challenge: automating summaries of email detections. This is the same core mission — translating complex security data into clear, actionable insights — but applied to the constant stream of email threats that security teams face every day.

Use Cloudy to understand, prioritize, and act on threats

Analyzing your own logs is powerful — but it only shows part of the picture. What if Cloudy could look beyond your own data and into Cloudflare’s global network to identify emerging threats? This is where Cloudforce One's Threat Events platform comes in.

Cloudforce One translates the high-volume attack data observed on the Cloudflare network into real-time, attacker-attributed events relevant to your organization. This platform helps you track adversary activity at scale — including APT infrastructure, cybercrime groups, compromised devices, and volumetric DDoS activity. Threat events provide detailed, context-rich events, including interactive timelines and mappings to attacker TTPs, regions, and targeted verticals.

We have spent the last few months making Cloudy more powerful by integrating it with the Cloudforce One Threat Events platform. Cloudy now can offer contextual data about the threats we observe and mitigate across Cloudflare's global network, spanning everything from APT activity and residential proxies to ACH fraud, DDoS attacks, WAF exploits, cybercrime, and compromised devices. This integration empowers our users to quickly understand, prioritize, and act on indicators of compromise (IOCs) based on a vast ocean of real-time threat data.

Cloudy lets you query this global dataset in a natural language and receive clear, concise answers. For example, imagine asking these questions and getting immediate actionable answers:

Who is targeting my industry vertical or country?

What are the most relevant indicators (IPs, JA3/4 hashes, ASNs, domains, URLs, SHA fingerprints) to block right now?

How has a specific adversary progressed across the cyber kill chain over time?

What novel new threats are threat actors using that might be used against your network next, and what insights do Cloudflare analysts know about them?

Simply interact with Cloudy in the Cloudflare Dashboard > Security Center > Threat Intelligence, providing your queries in natural language. It can walk you from a single indicator (like an IP address or domain) to the specific threat event Cloudflare observed, and then pivot to other related data — other attacks, related threats, or even other activity from the same actor.

This cuts through the noise, so you can quickly understand an adversary's actions across the cyber kill chain and MITRE ATT&CK framework, and then block attacks with precise, actionable intelligence. The threat events platform is like an evidence board on the wall that helps you understand threats; Cloudy is like your sidekick that will run down every lead.

How it works: Agents SDK and Workers AI

Developing this advanced capability for Cloudy was a testament to the agility of Cloudflare's AI ecosystem. We leveraged our Agents SDK running on Workers AI . This allowed for rapid iteration and deployment, ensuring Cloudy could quickly grasp the nuances of threat intelligence and provide highly accurate, contextualized insights. The combination of our massive network telemetry, purpose-built LLM prompts, and the flexibility of Workers AI means Cloudy is not just fast, but also remarkably precise.

And a quick word on what we didn’t do when developing Cloudy: We did not train Cloudy on any Cloudflare customer data. Instead, Cloudy relies on models made publicly available through Workers AI . For more information on Cloudflare’s approach to responsible AI, please see these FAQs .

What's next for Cloudy

This is just the next step in Cloudy’s journey. We're working on expanding Cloudy's abilities across the board. This includes intelligent debugging for WAF rules and deeper integrations with Alerts to give you more actionable, contextual notifications. At the same time, we are continuously enriching our threat events datasets and exploring ways for Cloudy to help you visualize complex attacker timelines, campaign overviews, and intricate attack graphs. Our goal remains the same: make Cloudy an indispensable partner in understanding and reacting to the security landscape.