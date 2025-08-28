The next step for content creators in working with AI bots: Introducing AI Crawl Control

3 min read

Empowering content creators in the age of AI with smarter crawling controls and direct communication channels

Imagine you run a regional news site. Last month an AI bot scraped 3 years of archives in minutes — with no payment and little to no referral traffic. As a small company, you may struggle to get the AI company's attention for a licensing deal. Do you block all crawler traffic, or do you let them in and settle for the few referrals they send?

It’s picking between two bad options.

Cloudflare wants to help break that stalemate. On July 1st of this year, we declared Content Independence Day based on a simple premise: creators deserve control of how their content is accessed and used. Today, we're taking the next step in that journey by releasing AI Crawl Control to general availability — giving content creators and AI crawlers an important new way to communicate.

AI Crawl Control goes GA

Today, we're rebranding our AI Audit tool as AI Crawl Control and moving it from beta to general availability. This reflects the tool's evolution from simple monitoring to detailed insights and control over how AI systems can access your content.

The market response has been overwhelming: content creators across industries needed real agency, not just visibility. AI Crawl Control delivers that control.

Using HTTP 402 to help publishers license content to AI crawlers

Many content creators have faced a binary choice: either they block all AI crawlers and miss potential licensing opportunities and referral traffic; or allow them through without any compensation. Many content creators had no practical way to say "we're open for business, but let's talk terms first."

Our customers are telling us:

We want to license our content, but crawlers don't know how to reach us.

Blanket blocking feels like we're closing doors on potential revenue and referral traffic.

We need a way to communicate our terms before crawling begins.

To address these needs, we are making it easier than ever to send customizable 402 HTTP status codes.

Our private beta launch of Pay Per Crawl put the HTTP 402 (“Payment Required”) response codes to use, working in tandem with Web Bot Auth to enable direct payments between agents and content creators. Today, we’re making customizable 402 response codes available to every paid Cloudflare customer — not just pay per crawl users.

Here's how it works: in AI Crawl Control, paying Cloudflare customers will be able to select individual bots to block with a configurable message parameter and send 402 payment required responses. Think: "To access this content, email [email protected] or call 1-800-LICENSE" or "Premium content available via API at api.yoursite.com/pricing."

On an average day, Cloudflare customers are already sending over one billion 402 response codes. This shows a deep desire to move beyond blocking to open communication channels and new monetization models. With the 402 HTTP status code, content creators can tell crawlers exactly how to properly license their content, creating a direct path from crawling to a commercial agreement. We are excited to make this easier than ever in the AI Crawl Control dashboard.

How to customize your 402 status code with AI Crawl Control:

For Paid Plan Users:

When you block individual crawlers from the AI Crawl Control dashboard, you can now choose to send 402 Payment Required status codes and customize your message. For example: To access this content, email [email protected] or call 1-800-LICENSE.

The response will look like this:

The message can be configured from Settings in the AI Crawl Control Dashboard:

Beyond just blocking AI bots

This is just the beginning. We're planning to add additional parameters that will let crawlers understand the content's value, freshness, and licensing terms directly in the 402 response. Imagine crawlers receiving structured data about content quality and update frequency, for example, in addition to contact information.

Meanwhile, pay per crawl continues advancing through beta, giving content creators the infrastructure to automatically monetize crawler access with transparent, usage-based pricing.

What excites us most is the market shift we're seeing. We're moving to a world where content creators have clear monetization paths to become active participants in the development of rich AI experiences.

The 402 response is a bridge between two industries that want to work together: content creators whose work fuels AI development, and AI companies who need high-quality data. Cloudflare’s AI Crawl Control creates the infrastructure for these partnerships to flourish.