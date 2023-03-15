Announcing WAF Attack Score Lite and Security Analytics for business customers

5 min read

In December 2022 we announced the general availability of the WAF Attack Score. The initial release was for our Enterprise customers, but we always had the belief that this product should be enabled for more users. Today we’re announcing “WAF Attack Score Lite” and “Security Analytics” for our Business plan customers.

Looking back on “What is WAF Attack Score and Security Analytics?”

Vulnerabilities on the Internet appear almost on a daily basis. The CVE (common vulnerabilities and exposures) program has a list with over 197,000 records to track disclosed vulnerabilities.

That makes it really hard for web application owners to harden and update their system regularly, especially when we talk about critical libraries and the exploitation damage that can happen in case of information leak. That’s why web application owners tend to use WAFs (Web Application Firewalls) to protect their online presence.

Most WAFs use signature-based detections, which are rules created based on specific attacks that we know about. The signature-based method is very fast, has a low rate of false positives (these are the requests that are categorized as attack when they are actually legitimate), and is very efficient with most of the attack categories we know. However, they sometimes have a blind spot when a new attack happens, often called zero-day attacks. As soon as a new vulnerability is found, our security analysts take fast action to stop it in a matter of hours and update the WAF Managed Rules, yet we want to protect our customers during this time as well.

This is the main reason Cloudflare created a complementary feature to the WAF managed rules: a smart machine learning layer to help detect unknown attacks, and protect customers even during the time gap until rules are updated.

Early detection + Powerful mitigation = Safer Internet



The performance of any machine learning drastically depends on the data it was trained on. Our machine learning uses a supervised model that was trained over hundreds of millions of requests generated by WAF Managed Rules, data varies between clean and malicious, some were blended with fuzzy techniques to enable catching similar patterns as covered in our blog “Improving the accuracy of our machine learning WAF”. At the moment, there are three types of attacks our machine learning model is optimized to find: SQL Injection (SQLi), Cross Site Scripting (XSS), and a wide range of Remote Code Execution (RCE) attacks such as shell injection, PHP injection, Apache Struts type compromises, Apache log4j, and similar attacks that result in RCE.

And the reason why we started with them is based on Cloudflare’s Application Security Report. These categories represent more than 24% of the mitigated layer 7 attacks over the last year in our WAF, therefore more prone to exploitations.

In the full Enterprise WAF Attack Score version we offer more granularity on the attack categories and we provide scores for each class where they can be configured freely per domain.

WAF Attack Score Lite Features for Business Plan

WAF Attack Score Lite and the Security Analytics view offer three main functions:

1- Attack detection: This happens through inspecting every incoming HTTP request, bucketing or classifying the requests into 4 types: Attacks, Likely Attacks, Likely Clean and Clean. At the moment there are three types of attacks our machine learning model is optimized to find: SQL Injection (SQLi), Cross Site Scripting (XSS), and a wide range of Remote Code Execution (RCE) attacks.

2- Attack mitigation: The ability to create WAF Custom Rules or WAF Rate Limiting Rules to mitigate requests. We’re exposing a new field cf.waf.score.class that has preset values: attack, likely_attack, likely_clean and clean. customers can use this field in rules expressions and apply needed actions.

3- Visibility over your entire traffic: Security Analytics is a new dashboard currently in beta. It provides a comprehensive view across all your HTTP traffic, which displays all requests whether they match rules or not. Security Analytics is a great tool for investigating false negatives and hardening your security configurations. Security Events is still available in (Security > Events) and Security Analytics is available in a separate tab (Security > Analytics).

Deployment and configuration

In order to enable WAF Attack Score Lite and Security Analytics, you don’t need to take any action. The HTTP machine learning inspection rollout will start today, and Security Analytics will appear automatically to all Business plan customers by the time the rollout is completed in the upcoming weeks.

It’s worth mentioning that having the detection on and viewing the attack analysis in Security Analytics does not mean you’re blocking traffic. It only offers insights and provides the freedom to create rules and mitigate the desired requests. Creating a rule to block or challenge bad traffic is needed to take effect.

A common use case

Consider an attacker executing an attack using automated web requests to manipulate or disrupt web applications. One of the best ways to identify this type of traffic and mitigate these requests is by combining bot score with WAF Attack Score.

1- Go to the Security Analytics dashboard under Security > Analytics. On the right-hand side the Attack Analysis indicates the attack class. In this case, I can select “Attack” to apply a single filter, or use the quick filters under Insights to propagate multiple filters at once. In addition to the attack class, I can also select the Bot “Automated” filter.

2- After filtering, Security Analytics provides the capability of scrolling down to see the logs and validate the results:

3- Once the selected requests are confirmed, I can select the Create WAF Custom Rules option which will direct me to the Security Events with the pre-assigned filters to deploy a rule. In this case, I want to challenge the requests matched by the rule:

And voila! You have a new rule that challenges traffic matching any automated attack variation.

Next steps

We have been working hard to provide maximum security and visibility for all our customers. This is only one step on this road! We will keep adding more product-focused analytics, and providing additional security against unknown attacks. Try it out, create a rule, and don’t hesitate to contact our sales team if you need the full version of WAF Attack Score.