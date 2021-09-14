Improve site load times and SEO with one-click support for Signed Exchanges on Google Search
09/14/2021
Starting today, Cloudflare customers will be able to generate Signed Exchanges (SXG) for Google Search with just one click....
09/14/2021
Starting today, Cloudflare customers will be able to generate Signed Exchanges (SXG) for Google Search with just one click....
07/07/2020
Cloudflare TV is a 24x7 TV channel that takes you behind-the-scenes and let’s you hear directly from the builders working on your favorite Cloudflare products. This blog post covers the story of why we decided to build Cloudflare TV in-house and some of the technologies that make it possible....
09/27/2017
Every day, close to 1 billion people watch video through Cloudflare. That’s 100 petabytes of video every month. Last year, video made up 73% of all internet traffic, which is why earlier today we announced Cloudflare Stream....