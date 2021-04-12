Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:
Steven Pack

Steven Pack

San Francisco Bay Area, California

Partner Engineering Director

Debugging Serverless Apps

07/05/2018

Serverless

The Workers team have already done an amazing job of creating a functional, familiar edit and debug tooling experience in the Workers IDE. It's Chrome Developer Tools fully integrated to Workers. `console.log` in your Worker goes straight to the console, just as if you were debugging locally!...