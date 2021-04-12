Steven Pack

Expanding the Cloudflare Workers Observability Ecosystem
04/13/2021
Cloudflare adds Data Dog, Honeycomb, New Relic, Sentry, Splunk, and Sumologic as observability partners to the Cloudflare Workers Ecosystem...
03/22/2021
We know the promise of replacing MPLS links with a global, secure, performant and observable network is going to transform the corporate network and the industry itself. ...
03/19/2021
Today we’re excited to announce a number of initiatives, starting with the integration of Cloudflare’s privacy-first web analytics into WordPress.com. This integration gives WordPress.com publishers choice in how they collect usage data and derive insights about their visitors. ...
08/04/2020
Today we’re excited to announce Cloudflare’s Network Interconnection Partner Program, in support of our new CNI product. As ever more enterprises turn to Cloudflare to secure and accelerate their branch and core networks, the ability to connect privately and securely becomes increasingly important....
12/11/2019
When your server goes down, it’s a big problem. Today, Cloudflare is introducing two new tools to help you understand and respond faster to origin downtime — plus, a new service to automatically avoid downtime....
04/25/2019
I'm the Product Manager for the Internal Tools team here at Cloudflare. We recently identified a need for a new tool around service ownership. As a fast growing engineering organization, ownership of services changes fairly frequently....
10/22/2018
Cloudflare launches Peering Portal - Beta to allow network operators and hosting providers to explore transit savings, performance benefits and traffic Management opportunities for peering with Cloudflare or hosting a node...
10/16/2018
The Workers team just announced support for WebAssembly (WASM) within Workers. If you saw my post on Internet Native Apps, you'll know that I believe WebAssembly will play a big part in the apps of the future....
09/09/2018
It may not be immediately obvious how these things are related, but bear with me... It was 4pm Friday and one of the engineers on the Cloudflare Tools team came to me with an emergency. "Steve! The Bob Ross Ipsum generator is down!"....
08/21/2018
I grew up with DOS and Windows 3.1. I remember applications being *fast* - instant feedback or close to it. Today, native applications like Outlook or Apple Mail still feel fast - click compose and the window is there instantly and it feels snappy. Internet applications do not....
07/05/2018
The Workers team have already done an amazing job of creating a functional, familiar edit and debug tooling experience in the Workers IDE. It's Chrome Developer Tools fully integrated to Workers. `console.log` in your Worker goes straight to the console, just as if you were debugging locally!...
06/29/2018
If you followed part one, I have an environment setup where I can write Typescript with tests and deploy to the Cloudflare Edge with npm run upload. For this post, I want to take one of the Worker Recipes further....
06/27/2018
Cloudflare Workers allows you to quickly deploy Javascript code to our 150+ data centers around the world and execute very close to your end-user. The edit/compile/debug story is already pretty amazing using the Workers IDE with integrated Chrome Dev Tools. ...
04/06/2018
Serving content from a Rust web server running on a Raspberry Pi from your home to the world, with a Cloudflare Argo Tunnels....