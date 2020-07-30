Cloudflare Network Interconnection partnerships launch

5 min read

Today we’re excited to announce Cloudflare’s Network Interconnection Partner Program, in support of our new CNI product. As ever more enterprises turn to Cloudflare to secure and accelerate their branch and core networks, the ability to connect privately and securely becomes increasingly important. Today's announcement significantly increases the interconnection options for our customers, allowing them to connect with us in the location of their choice using the method or vendors they prefer.

In addition to our physical locations, our customers can now interconnect with us at any of 23 metro areas across five continents using software-defined layer 2 networking technology. Following the recent release of CNI (which includes PNI support for Magic Transit), customers can now order layer 3 DDoS protection in any of the markets below, without requiring physical cross connects, providing private and secure links, with simpler setup.

Launch Partners

We’re very excited to announce that five of the world's premier interconnect platforms are available at launch. Console Connect by PCCW Global in 14 locations, Megaport in 14 locations, PacketFabric in 15 locations, Equinix ECX Fabric™ in 8 locations and Zayo Tranzact in 3 locations, spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa.



What is an Interconnection Platform?

Like much of the networking world, there are many terms in the interconnection space for the same thing: Cloud Exchange, Virtual Cross Connect Platform and Interconnection Platform are all synonyms. They are platforms that allow two networks to interconnect privately at layer 2, without requiring additional physical cabling. Instead the customer can order a port and a virtual connection on a dashboard, and the interconnection ‘fabric’ will establish the connection. Since many large customers are already connected to these fabrics for their connections to traditional Cloud providers, it is a very convenient method to establish private connectivity with Cloudflare.

Why interconnect virtually?

Cloudflare has an extensive peering infrastructure and already has private links to thousands of other networks. Virtual private interconnection is particularly attractive to customers with strict security postures and demanding performance requirements, but without the added burden of ordering and managing additional physical cross connects and expanding their physical infrastructure.

Key Benefits of Interconnection Platforms

Secure

Similar to physical PNI, traffic does not pass across the Internet. Rather, it flows from the customer router, to the Interconnection Platform’s network and ultimately to Cloudflare. So while there is still some element of shared infrastructure, it’s not over the public Internet.

Efficient

Modern PNIs are typically a minimum of 1Gbps, but if you have the security motivation without the sustained 1Gbps data transfer rates, then you will have idle capacity. Virtual connections provide for “sub-rate” speeds, which means less than 1Gbps, such as 100Mbps, meaning you only pay for what you use. Most providers also allow some level of “burstiness”, which is to say you can exceed that 100Mbps limit for short periods.

Performance

By avoiding the public Internet, virtual links avoid Internet congestion.

Price

The major cloud providers typically have different pricing for egressing data to the Internet compared to an Interconnect Platform. By connecting to your cloud via an Interconnect Partner, you can benefit from those reduced egress fees between your cloud and the Interconnection Platform. This builds on our Bandwidth Alliance to give customers more options to continue to drive down their network costs.

Less Overhead

By virtualizing, you reduce physical cable management to just one connection into the Interconnection Platform. From there, everything defined and managed in software. For example, ordering a 100Mbps link to Cloudflare can be a few clicks in a Dashboard, as would be a 100Mbps link into Salesforce.

Data Center Independence

Is your infrastructure in the same metro, but in a different facility to Cloudflare? An Interconnection Platform can bring us together without the need for additional physical links.

Where can I connect?

In any of our physical facilities In any of the 23 metro areas where we are currently connected to an Interconnection Platform (see below) If you’d like to connect virtually in a location not yet listed below, simply get in touch via our interconnection page and we’ll work out the best way to connect.

Metro Areas

The metro areas below have currently active connections. New providers and locations can be turned up on request.

What’s next?

Our customers have been asking for direct on-ramps to our global network for a long time and we’re excited to deliver that today with both physical and virtual connectivity of the world’s leading interconnection Platforms.

Already a Cloudflare customer and connected with one of our Interconnection partners? Then contact your account team today to get connected and benefit from improved reliability, security and privacy of Cloudflare Network Interconnect via our interconnection partners.

Are you an Interconnection Platform with customers demanding direct connectivity to Cloudflare? Head to our partner program page and click “Become a partner”. We’ll continue to add platforms and partners according to customer demand.