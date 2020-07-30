Cloudflare Network Interconnection partnerships launch

Today we’re excited to announce Cloudflare’s Network Interconnection Partner Program, in support of our new CNI product. As ever more enterprises turn to Cloudflare to secure and accelerate their branch and core networks, the ability to connect privately and securely becomes increasingly important. Today's announcement significantly increases the interconnection options for our customers, allowing them to connect with us in the location of their choice using the method or vendors they prefer.
In addition to our physical locations, our customers can now interconnect with us at any of 23 metro areas across five continents using software-defined layer 2 networking technology. Following the recent release of CNI (which includes PNI support for Magic Transit), customers can now order layer 3 DDoS protection in any of the markets below, without requiring physical cross connects, providing private and secure links, with simpler setup.
Launch Partners
We’re very excited to announce that five of the world's premier interconnect platforms are available at launch. Console Connect by PCCW Global in 14 locations, Megaport in 14 locations, PacketFabric in 15 locations, Equinix ECX Fabric™ in 8 locations and Zayo Tranzact in 3 locations, spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa.
What is an Interconnection Platform?
Like much of the networking world, there are many terms in the interconnection space for the same thing: Cloud Exchange, Virtual Cross Connect Platform and Interconnection Platform are all synonyms. They are platforms that allow two networks to interconnect privately at layer 2, without requiring additional physical cabling. Instead the customer can order a port and a virtual connection on a dashboard, and the interconnection ‘fabric’ will establish the connection. Since many large customers are already connected to these fabrics for their connections to traditional Cloud providers, it is a very convenient method to establish private connectivity with Cloudflare.
Why interconnect virtually?
Cloudflare has an extensive peering infrastructure and already has private links to thousands of other networks. Virtual private interconnection is particularly attractive to customers with strict security postures and demanding performance requirements, but without the added burden of ordering and managing additional physical cross connects and expanding their physical infrastructure.
Key Benefits of Interconnection Platforms
Secure
Similar to physical PNI, traffic does not pass across the Internet. Rather, it flows from the customer router, to the Interconnection Platform’s network and ultimately to Cloudflare. So while there is still some element of shared infrastructure, it’s not over the public Internet.
Efficient
Modern PNIs are typically a minimum of 1Gbps, but if you have the security motivation without the sustained 1Gbps data transfer rates, then you will have idle capacity. Virtual connections provide for “sub-rate” speeds, which means less than 1Gbps, such as 100Mbps, meaning you only pay for what you use. Most providers also allow some level of “burstiness”, which is to say you can exceed that 100Mbps limit for short periods.
Performance
By avoiding the public Internet, virtual links avoid Internet congestion.
Price
The major cloud providers typically have different pricing for egressing data to the Internet compared to an Interconnect Platform. By connecting to your cloud via an Interconnect Partner, you can benefit from those reduced egress fees between your cloud and the Interconnection Platform. This builds on our Bandwidth Alliance to give customers more options to continue to drive down their network costs.
Less Overhead
By virtualizing, you reduce physical cable management to just one connection into the Interconnection Platform. From there, everything defined and managed in software. For example, ordering a 100Mbps link to Cloudflare can be a few clicks in a Dashboard, as would be a 100Mbps link into Salesforce.
Data Center Independence
Is your infrastructure in the same metro, but in a different facility to Cloudflare? An Interconnection Platform can bring us together without the need for additional physical links.
Where can I connect?
- In any of our physical facilities
- In any of the 23 metro areas where we are currently connected to an Interconnection Platform (see below)
- If you’d like to connect virtually in a location not yet listed below, simply get in touch via our interconnection page and we’ll work out the best way to connect.
Metro Areas
The metro areas below have currently active connections. New providers and locations can be turned up on request.
What’s next?
Our customers have been asking for direct on-ramps to our global network for a long time and we’re excited to deliver that today with both physical and virtual connectivity of the world’s leading interconnection Platforms.
Already a Cloudflare customer and connected with one of our Interconnection partners? Then contact your account team today to get connected and benefit from improved reliability, security and privacy of Cloudflare Network Interconnect via our interconnection partners.
Are you an Interconnection Platform with customers demanding direct connectivity to Cloudflare? Head to our partner program page and click “Become a partner”. We’ll continue to add platforms and partners according to customer demand.
"Equinix and Cloudflare share the vision of software-defined, virtualized and API-driven network connections. The availability of Cloudflare on the Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric demonstrates that shared vision and we’re excited to offer it to our joint customers today."
– Joseph Harding, Equinix, Vice President, Global Product & Platform MarketingSoftware Developer
"Cloudflare and Megaport are driven to offer greater flexibility to our customers. In addition to accessing Cloudflare’s platform on Megaport’s global internet exchange service, customers can now provision on-demand, secure connections through our Software Defined Network directly to Cloudflare Network Interconnect on-ramps globally. With over 700 enabled data centres in 23 countries, Megaport extends the reach of CNI onramps to the locations where enterprises house their critical IT infrastructure. Because Cloudflare is interconnected with our SDN, customers can point, click, and connect in real time. We’re delighted to grow our partnership with Cloudflare and bring CNI to our services ecosystem — allowing customers to build multi-service, securely-connected IT architectures in a matter of minutes."
– Matt Simpson, Megaport, VP of Cloud Services
“The ability to self-provision direct connections to Cloudflare’s network from Console Connect is a powerful tool for enterprises as they come to terms with new demands on their networks. We are really excited to bring together Cloudflare’s industry-leading solutions with PCCW Global’s high-performance network on the Console Connect platform, which will deliver much higher levels of network security and performance to businesses worldwide.”
– Michael Glynn, PCCW Global, VP of Digital Automated Innovation
"Our customers can now connect to Cloudflare via a private, secure, and dedicated connection via the PacketFabric Marketplace. PacketFabric is proud to be the launch partner for Cloudflare's Interconnection program. Our large U.S. footprint provides the reach and density that Cloudflare customers need."
– Dave Ward, PacketFabric CEO