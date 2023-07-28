Shaun Persad

Cloudflare Workers database integration with Upstash
08/02/2023
Announcing the new Upstash database integrations for Workers. Now it is easier to use Upstash Redis, Kafka and QStash inside your Worker ...
08/02/2023
Announcing the new Upstash database integrations for Workers. Now it is easier to use Upstash Redis, Kafka and QStash inside your Worker ...
05/16/2023
Today we’re announcing Database Integrations – making it seamless to connect to your database of choice on Workers. To start, we’ve added some of the most popular databases that support HTTP connections: Neon, PlanetScale and Supabase with more to come!...