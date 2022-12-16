Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

Marwan Fayed

Announcing Project Pangea: Helping Underserved Communities Expand Access to the Internet For Free

07/26/2021

Impact WeekProject PangeaProduct NewsMagic TransitMagic FirewallNetwork Interconnect

Cloudflare is excited to announce Project Pangea. We’re launching a program that provides secure, performant, reliable access to the Internet for community networks that support underserved communities, and we’re doing it for free because we want to help build an Internet for everyone....