Marwan Fayed

The unintended consequences of blocking IP addresses
12/16/2022
A discussion about IP blocking: why we see it, what it is, what it does, who it affects, and why it’s such a problematic way to address content online....
12/16/2022
10/15/2021
A challenge with measuring and comparing network performance is the lack of large-scale global performance metrics, like RTT measurements. In this article we describe an alternative approach to active measurements, which accurately predicts network latencies using only passively collected data....
10/14/2021
IP addresses associated with names, interfaces, and sockets, can tie these things together in a way that IP was never designed to support. This post describes Cloudflare efforts to decouple of IP addresses from names, the latest in a quest for something we’re calling Addressing Agility....
07/26/2021
Cloudflare is excited to announce Project Pangea. We’re launching a program that provides secure, performant, reliable access to the Internet for community networks that support underserved communities, and we’re doing it for free because we want to help build an Internet for everyone....