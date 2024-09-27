AI Everywhere with the WAF Rule Builder Assistant, Cloudflare Radar AI Insights, and updated AI bot protection

7 min read

The continued growth of AI has fundamentally changed the Internet over the past 24 months. AI is increasingly ubiquitous, and Cloudflare is leaning into the new opportunities and challenges it presents in a big way. This year for Cloudflare’s birthday, we’ve extended our AI Assistant capabilities to help you build new WAF rules, added AI bot traffic insights on Cloudflare Radar, and given customers new AI bot blocking capabilities.

AI Assistant for WAF Rule Builder

At Cloudflare, we’re always listening to your feedback and striving to make our products as user-friendly and powerful as possible. One area where we've heard your feedback loud and clear is in the complexity of creating custom and rate-limiting rules for our Web Application Firewall (WAF). With this in mind, we’re excited to introduce a new feature that will make rule creation easier and more intuitive: the AI Assistant for WAF Rule Builder.

By simply entering a natural language prompt, you can generate a custom or rate-limiting rule tailored to your needs. For example, instead of manually configuring a complex rule matching criteria, you can now type something like, "Match requests with low bot score," and the assistant will generate the rule for you. It’s not about creating the perfect rule in one step, but giving you a strong foundation that you can build on.

The assistant will be available in the Custom and Rate Limit Rule Builder for all WAF users. We’re launching this feature in Beta for all customers, and we encourage you to give it a try. We’re looking forward to hearing your feedback (via the UI itself) as we continue to refine and enhance this tool to meet your needs.

AI bot traffic insights on Cloudflare Radar

AI platform providers use bots to crawl and scrape websites, vacuuming up data to use for model training. This is frequently done without the permission of, or a business relationship with, the content owners and providers. In July, Cloudflare urged content owners and providers to “declare their AIndependence” , providing them with a way to block AI bots, scrapers, and crawlers with a single click. In addition to this so-called “easy button” approach, sites can provide more specific guidance to these bots about what they are and are not allowed to access through directives in a robots.txt file. Regardless of whether a customer chooses to block or allow requests from AI-related bots, Cloudflare has insight into request activity from these bots, and associated traffic trends over time.

Tracking traffic trends for AI bots can help us better understand their activity over time — which are the most aggressive and have the highest volume of requests, which launch crawls on a regular basis, etc. The new AI bot & crawler traffic graph on Radar’s Traffic page provides insight into these traffic trends gathered over the selected time period for the top known AI bots. The associated list of bots tracked here is based on the ai.robots.txt list , and will be updated with new bots as they are identified. Time series and summary data is available from the Radar API as well. (Traffic trends for the full set of AI bots & crawlers can be viewed in the new Data Explorer .)

Blocking more AI bots

For Cloudflare’s birthday, we’re following up on our previous blog post, Declaring Your AIndependence , with an update on the new detections we’ve added to stop AI bots. Customers who haven’t already done so can simply click the button to block AI bots to gain more protection for their website.

Enabling dynamic updates for the AI bot rule

The old button allowed customers to block verified AI crawlers, those that respect robots.txt and crawl rate, and don’t try to hide their behavior. We’ve added new crawlers to that list, but we’ve also expanded the previous rule to include 27 signatures (and counting) of AI bots that don’t follow the rules. We want to take time to say “thank you” to everyone who took the time to use our “ tip line ” to point us towards new AI bots. These tips have been extremely helpful in finding some bots that would not have been on our radar so quickly.

For each bot we’ve added, we’re also adding them to our “Definitely automated” definition as well. So, if you’re a self-service plan customer using Super Bot Fight Mode , you’re already protected. Enterprise Bot Management customers will see more requests shift from the “Likely Bot” range to the “Definitely automated” range, which we’ll discuss more below.

Under the hood, we’ve converted this rule logic to a Cloudflare managed rule (the same framework that powers our WAF). This enables our security analysts and engineers to safely push updates to the rule in real-time, similar to how new WAF rule changes are rapidly delivered to ensure our customers are protected against the latest CVEs. If you haven’t logged back into the Bots dashboard since the previous version of our AI bot protection was announced, click the button again to update to the latest protection.

The impact of new fingerprints on the model

One hidden beneficiary of fingerprinting new AI bots is our ML model. As we’ve discussed before , our global ML model uses supervised machine learning and greatly benefits from more sources of labeled bot data. Below, you can see how well our ML model recognized these requests as automated, before and after we updated the button, adding new rules. To keep things simple, we have shown only the top 5 bots by the volume of requests on the chart. With the introduction of our new managed rule, we have observed an improvement in our detection capabilities for the majority of these AI bots. Button v1 represents the old option that let customers block only verified AI crawlers, while Button v2 is the newly introduced feature that includes managed rule detections.

So how did we make our detections more robust? As we have mentioned before, sometimes a single attribute can give a bot away . We developed a sophisticated set of heuristics tailored to these AI bots, enabling us to effortlessly and accurately classify them as such. Although our ML model was already detecting the vast majority of these requests, the integration of additional heuristics has resulted in a noticeable increase in detection rates for each bot, and ensuring we score every request correctly 100% of the time. Transitioning from a purely machine learning approach to incorporating heuristics offers several advantages, including faster detection times and greater certainty in classification. While deploying a machine learning model is complex and time-consuming, new heuristics can be created in minutes.

The initial launch of the AI bots block button was well-received and is now used by over 133,000 websites, with significant adoption even among our Free tier customers. The newly updated button, launched on August 20, 2024, is rapidly gaining traction. Over 90,000 zones have already adopted the new rule, with approximately 240 new sites integrating it every hour. Overall, we are now helping to protect the intellectual property of more than 146,000 sites from AI bots, and we are currently blocking 66 million requests daily with this new rule. Additionally, we’re excited to announce that support for configuring AI bots protection via Terraform will be available by the end of this year, providing even more flexibility and control for managing your bot protection settings.

Bot behavior

With the enhancements to our detection capabilities, it is essential to assess the impact of these changes to bot activity on the Internet. Since the launch of the updated AI bots block button, we have been closely monitoring for any shifts in bot activity and adaptation strategies. The most basic fingerprinting technique we use to identify AI bot looking for simple user-agent matches. User-agent matches are important to monitor because they indicate the bot is transparently announcing who they are when they’re crawling a website.

The graph below shows a volume of traffic we label as AI bot over the past two months. The blue line indicates the daily request count, while the red line represents the monthly average number of requests. In the past two months, we have seen an average reduction of nearly 30 million requests, with a decrease of 40 million in the most recent month.This decline coincides with the release of Button v1 and Button v2. Our hypothesis is that with the new AI bots blocking feature, Cloudflare is blocking a majority of these bots, which is discouraging them from crawling.

This hypothesis is supported by the observed decline in requests from several top AI crawlers. Specifically, the Bytespider bot reduced its daily requests from approximately 100 million to just 50 million between the end of June and the end of August (see graph below). This reduction could be attributed to several factors, including our new AI bots block button and changes in the crawler's strategy.

We have also observed an increase in the accountability of some AI crawlers. The most basic fingerprinting technique we use to identify AI bot looking for simple user-agent matches. User-agent matches are important to monitor because they indicate the bot is transparently announcing who they are when they’re crawling a website. These crawlers are now more frequently using their agents, reflecting a shift towards more transparent and responsible behavior. Notably, there has been a dramatic surge in the number of requests from the Perplexity user agent. This increase might be linked to previous accusations that Perplexity did not properly present its user agent, which could have prompted a shift in their approach to ensure better identification and compliance.

These trends suggest that our updates are likely affecting how AI crawlers interact with content. We will continue to monitor AI bot activity to help users control who accesses their content and how. By keeping a close watch on emerging patterns, we aim to provide users with the tools and insights needed to make informed decisions about managing their traffic.

