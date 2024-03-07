Thibault Meunier

Humanity wastes about 500 years per day on CAPTCHAs. It’s time to end this madness

05/13/2021

An experiment that uses hardware security keys (like a YubiKey) to replace CAPTCHAs completely. The idea is rather simple: if a real human is sitting at their keyboard or uses their phone, they can touch their security key’s button or bring it near their phone to demonstrate that they are human. ...