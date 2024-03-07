Thibault Meunier

Harnessing chaos in Cloudflare offices
This blog post will cover the new sources of “chaos” that have been added to LavaRand and how you can make use of that harnessed chaos in your next application...
01/04/2024
In this post, we explore the latest changes to Privacy Pass protocol. We are also excited to introduce a public implementation of the latest IETF draft of the Privacy Pass protocol — including a set of open-source templates that can be used to implement Privacy Pass Origins, Issuers, and Attesters...
Today, we're announcing we're bridging the two. We will make it possible for our customers to serve their sites on the IPFS network...
We've developed the IPFS Gateway monitor, an observability tool that runs various IPFS scenarios on a given gateway endpoint. In this post, you'll learn how we use this tool and go over discoveries we made along the way...
10/01/2021
In this blog we start to explain Web3 in the context of the web's evolution, and how Cloudflare might help to support it....
09/29/2021
The Cloudflare IPFS module protects users from threats like phishing and ransomware....
05/13/2021
An experiment that uses hardware security keys (like a YubiKey) to replace CAPTCHAs completely. The idea is rather simple: if a real human is sitting at their keyboard or uses their phone, they can touch their security key’s button or bring it near their phone to demonstrate that they are human....
01/13/2021
At Cloudflare, we have been exploring alternative ways to resolve queries to responses that align with these attributes. We are proud to announce a new resolver for the Distributed Web, where IPFS content indexed by the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) can be accessed....