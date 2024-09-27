Empowering builders: introducing the Dev Alliance and Workers Launchpad Cohort #4

5 min read

Today we’re announcing the Dev Starter Pack, an alliance of innovative tools for developers to get started with discounts and free services. We’re also excited to share an update on our Workers Launchpad Program .

Creating from the ground up often means spending countless hours piecing together the right development stack, navigating different pricing models, and managing growing costs — all of which can take your focus away from what truly matters: building your product and growing your business.

Introducing Dev Starter Pack: the tools you need to start building your startup

Hey! Dani Grant here, one of the first PMs at Cloudflare and co-founder of Jam.dev . Ten years ago (during 2014’s Birthday Week), Cloudflare launched Universal SSL , making SSL free on the Internet for the first time, and in one night doubling the size of the encrypted web.

I was a college student back then, and I immediately became enraptured by Cloudflare’s mission: helping build a better Internet. As part of this mission, Cloudflare has developed powerful tools typically accessible only to Internet giants, oftentimes offering them for free to developers and individuals alike. Heck yeah! I joined Cloudflare in January 2015, and 5 years after that, co-founded a developer tool company called Jam, inspired by the impact that I saw building tools for developers could have while at Cloudflare.

It’s now 10 years later, and a lot has changed –– “software ate the world” and it’s now powering all aspects of our lives, from health to finances to how we work. It’s more important than ever to empower every developer with the best tools available, because the faster we build software, the sooner people’s experiences improve.

Today we’re thrilled to announce the Dev Starter Pack, an alliance of like-minded dev tool companies giving away their services for free, or heavily discounting them for developers who want to start companies and build the future.

Not only does this stack include all the tools you need to build a startup, it also includes all the tools you need to build AI-powered features. We believe that the next wave of startups will be AI-native, as AI becomes as ubiquitous as the electricity that powers the servers.

We haven’t even scratched the surface of what’s possible with AI, and we hope this launch gets developers closer to solving the challenges of building non-deterministic software.

If you’re a software engineer, and you want to build a project or a company and need an off the shelf stack of dev tools to get started, go to devstarterpack.io to start using all of these tools.

Each provider is offering developers a heavily discounted or even free plan to get started building. You can redeem these services by either using the special code “devstarterpack” or selecting “Dev Starter Pack” while applying to relevant programs.

We welcome more tools to join the alliance — this is just the beginning. If you are building a developer tool and would like to include your product in the Dev Starter Pack, let us know here , so we can include you.

What will you build?

We are very excited to see what you will build. Please share with us in Cloudflare’s Discord and community forum , so we can support you however it makes sense.

Software developers are changing the world, and we believe in providing support to help you make an even greater impact. If you’re looking for additional funding or support, check out Cloudflare’s Launchpad for developers turned founders building startups.

Introducing Workers Launchpad Cohort #4

Melissa and Chris from the Cloudflare for Startups team here. Our team is blown away by what customers are demonstrating on the Developer Platform. Just a few weeks ago, our Workers Launchpad Cohort #3 wrapped up. On Demo Day , customers demoed their applications built on Cloudflare, spanning AI, dev tools, IaaS, observability, SaaS, media, and beyond. We’re incredibly proud of Cohort #3 participants, and we look forward to their continued success with Cloudflare.

Following Demo Day of Workers Launchpad Cohort #3, we’ve been excited to receive a surge of new applications from startups around the world. These startups are pushing the boundaries of innovation, particularly in areas like observability, PaaS, AI, automation, e-commerce, and other industries. Many startups that applied this go-around demonstrated that they’ve built some great applications on Cloudflare, and today, we’re excited to announce the accepted participants for our upcoming Workers Launchpad Cohort #4.

Let’s take a look at what Cohort #4 participants are building in their own words:

Adster Hyperscale revenue powered by real-time data intelligence and AI Almeta Predict customer behavior on your website Best Parents Disruptive educational travel marketplace for Gen Z under 18 Comigo Companion app to make therapy an engaging daily practice Datastrato A unified data catalog for generative AI infrastructure Equimake Create professional 3D projects without technical experience Evefan Your own Internet scale events infrastructure Eventuall Connecting stars with their fans in paid meet & greets and virtual experiences Fermat No-code solution to deploy AI models as internal tools Fiberplane Development tool that uses observability data to help test and debug APIs Firetiger An engineering observability tool that operates at scale inside customer infrastructure Flightcast Video-first podcast hosting & distribution FlightLevel Technologies AI Analytics and Footage in the aviation industry. Gitlip Powerful, collaborative and lightweight computing platform based on Git GrackerAI AI-powered organic growth engine for cybersecurity B2B SaaS Hackernoon Community-driven blogging network read by millions of technologists Hanabi.REST Prompt to REST API with AI-driven building, testing, and deployment Infrastack Next-gen application intelligence and observability platform for developers June AI productivity companion Leed AI Combined marketing workflows, website, and customer journey for a seamless, AI-accelerated experience lookbk Make the Internet more shoppable, starting with fashion on socials Materialized Intelligence Data-intensive inference solutions Maxint Multi-platform money management powered by AI Midio Visual tool to build software and AI agents NikaPlanet Transformative geospatial analytics experience with Google Colab, QGIS, ChatGPT, and Miro in one solution NotHotDog AI-Powered API Testing Tool Outerbase View, edit, query, and visualize your data with AI Procureezy AI procurement platform to empower hardware engineers to source smarter and launch sooner Proma Process management and automation platform to get work done fast Render Better Increase e-commerce revenue by optimizing your site speed, automatically Sherpo AI-first no-code platform to build and sell digital content Speak_ AI platform to surface top talent by evaluating candidates against custom criteria Tightknit Embedded community engagement platform built for SaaS Tinfoil Powerful analytics with cryptographic privacy guarantees Velvet AI gateway to monitor, evaluate, and optimize features Webstudio An advanced visual site builder that connects to any headless CMS Zipr Streamlined visitor management

The Cloudflare team is ecstatic to work with the amazing participants of Cohort #4. If you want to follow along on Cohort #4’s journey, be sure to follow @CloudflareDev on X and join our Developer Discord server.