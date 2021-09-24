Cloudflare for Offices
09/29/2021
We are extending Cloudflare’s network directly into the most populated office buildings....
09/29/2021
07/27/2021
Using Arm, Cloudflare can now securely process over ten times as many Internet requests for every watt of power consumed, than we did for servers designed in 2013. ...
07/26/2021
This week, Cloudflare is announcing Project Pangea, with the goal of helping reduce Internet access inequality. ...
07/23/2021
Amazon’s mission statement is: “We strive to offer our customers the lowest possible prices, the best available selection, and the utmost convenience.” And yet, when it comes to egress, their prices are far from the lowest possible....
03/01/2020
Looking back at this week's posts on the design, specifications, and performance of Cloudflare’s Gen X servers using AMD CPUs. Every server can run every service. This architectural decision has helped us achieve higher efficiency across the Cloudflare network. ...
02/24/2020
We designed and built Cloudflare’s network to be able to grow capacity quickly and inexpensively; to allow every server, in every city, to run every service; and to allow us to shift customers and traffic across our network efficiently....
08/15/2019
Cloudflare’s global network currently spans 193 cities across 90+ countries. With over 20 million Internet properties on our network, we increase the security, performance, and reliability of large portions of the Internet every time we add a location....
12/20/2018
Cloudflare is excited to announce the addition of ten new data centers across the United States, Bahrain, Russia, Vietnam, Pakistan and France (Reunion). ...
03/30/2018
Hot off the presses! Cloudflare just completed provisioning our Luxembourg and Chișinău data centers, expanding our Europe network to 41 cities, and our global network to 151 cities across 74 countries....
03/29/2018
Good things come in threes! We're thrilled to launch three data centers in the Southern United States! Located in Jacksonville, Memphis, and Tallahassee, they represent the 146th, 147th and 148th cities across our growing global network....
03/29/2018
Cloudflare announces the turn up of our newest data centers located in Riga (Latvia), Tallinn (Estonia) and Vilnius (Lithuania). They represent the 140th, 141st and 142nd cities across our growing global network, and our 37th, 38th, and 39th cities in Europe. ...
03/20/2018
Our newest data centers in Durban and Port Louis expand the Cloudflare network to 137 cities globally. We are delighted to reach this special milestone, and even more excited to help improve the performance and security of over 7 million Internet properties (and growing!) across 69 countries. ...
03/14/2018
When Cloudflare launched, three of the original five cities in our network were located in the United States. Since then, we have grown the breadth of the global network considerably to span 66 countries, and even added expanded the US footprint to twenty five locations....
03/14/2018
Cloudflare's newest data center is located in Baghdad, Iraq, in the region often known as the cradle of civilization. This expands our growing Middle East presence, while serving as our 45th data center in Asia, and 128th data center globally....
03/08/2018
We are very excited to announce Cloudflare’s 126th data center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (only hours after launching in Reykjavík!). This joins our existing Middle East facilities to provide even stronger coverage and resilience for over 7 million Internet users....
02/21/2018
Cloudflare is excited to turn up our newest data center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, making over 7 million Internet properties even faster. This is our 122nd data center globally, and our 41st data center in Asia. ...
10/03/2017
Fire the Gric Cannon! Hot on the heels of several birthday week product announcements, we continue to expand our global network....
09/01/2017
Even as the luckiest amongst us across the US West Coast dashed off to Oregon to be closer to the solar eclipse path of totality, Cloudflare engineers were busy turning up our newest data center in Portland....
07/19/2017
Cloudflare is excited to announce our newest data center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This is our eighth data center in South America, and expands the Cloudflare network to 116 cities across 57 countries....
05/12/2017
Cloudflare is excited to announce deployments in Detroit and San Diego, which are our 114th and 115th data centers respectively. They join Colombo, Sri Lanka and Cape Town, South Africa....