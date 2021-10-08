Watson Ladd

Pairings in CIRCL
10/13/2021
Our Go cryptographic library CIRCL announces support for pairing-based cryptography....
08/12/2021
In Cryptographic Attestation of Personhood the server sends a message to the browser that the hardware security signs, demonstrating its authenticity. ...
10/01/2020
After much hard work, NTS finally becomes an official RFC.This means that Network Time Security (NTS) is officially part of the collection of protocols that makes the Internet work. ...
04/09/2020
Back in the summer of 2017 I was an intern at Cloudflare. During the scholastic year I was a grad student working on automorphic forms and computational Langlands at Berkeley....
11/01/2019
Today we’re happy to announce support for a new cryptographic protocol that helps make it possible to deploy encrypted services in a global network while still maintaining fast performance and tight control of private keys: Delegated Credentials for TLS. ...
10/31/2019
Several months ago we announced that we were providing a new public time service. Part of what we were providing was the first major deployment of the new Network Time Security protocol, with a newly written implementation of NTS in Rust. ...