Copenhagen & London developers, join us for five events this May

4 min read



Photo by Nick Karvounis / Unsplash

Are you based in Copenhagen or London? Drop by one or all of these five events.

Ross Guarino and Terin Stock, both Systems Engineers at Cloudflare are traveling to Europe to lead Go and Kubernetes talks in Copenhagen. They'll then join Junade Ali and lead talks on their use of Go, Kubernetes, and Cloudflare’s Mobile SDK at Cloudflare's London office.

My Developer Relations teammates and I are visiting these cities over the next two weeks to produce these events with Ross, Terin, and Junade. We’d love to meet you and invite you along.

Our trip will begin with two meetups and a conference talk in Copenhagen.

Event #1 (Copenhagen): 6 Cloud Native Talks, 1 Evening: Special KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU Meetup

Tuesday, 1 May: 17:00-21:00

Location: Trifork Copenhagen - Borgergade 24B, 1300 København K

How to extend your Kubernetes cluster

A brief introduction to controllers, webhooks and CRDs. Ross and Terin will talk about how Cloudflare’s internal platform builds on Kubernetes.

Speakers: Ross Guarino and Terin Stock

View Event Details & Register Here »

Event #2 (Copenhagen): Gopher Meetup At Falcon.io: Building Go With Bazel & Internationalization in Go

Wednesday, 2 May: 18:00-21:00

Location: Falcon.io - H.C. Andersen Blvd. 27, København

Talk 1: Building Go with Bazel

Fast and Reproducible go builds with Bazel. Learn how to remove Makefiles from your repositories.

Speaker: Ross Guarino

Talk 2: Internationalization in Go

Explore making effective use of Go’s internationalization and localization packages and easily making your applications world-friendly.

Speaker: Terin Stock

View Event Details & Register Here »

Event #3 (Copenhagen): Controllers: Lambda Functions for Extending your Infrastructure at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2018

Friday, 4 May: 14:45-15:20

Location: KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2018 - Bella Center, Center Blvd. 5, 2300 København

If you happen to be attending KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2018, check out Terin and Ross’s conference talk as well.

This session demonstrates how to leverage Kubernetes Controllers and Initializers as a framework for building transparent extensions of your Kubernetes cluster. Using a live coding exercise and demo, this presentation will showcase the possibilities of the basic programming paradigms the Kubernetes API server makes easy.

Speakers: Ross Guarino and Terin Stock

View Event Details & Register Here »



Photo by Paul Buffington / Unsplash

When KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2018 concludes, we're all heading to the Cloudflare London office where we are hosting two more meetups.

Event #4 (London): Kubernetes Controllers: Lambda Functions for Extending your Infrastructure

Wednesday, 9 May: 18:00-20:00

Location: Cloudflare London - 25 Lavington St, Second floor | SE1 0NZ London

This session demonstrates how to leverage Kubernetes Controllers and Initializers as a framework for building transparent extensions of your Kubernetes cluster. Using a live coding exercise and demo, this presentation will showcase the possibilities of the basic programming paradigms the Kubernetes API server makes easy. As an SRE, learn to build custom integrations directly into the Kubernetes API that transparently enhance the developer experience.

Speakers: Ross Guarino and Terin Stock

View Event Details & Register Here »

Event #5 (London): Architecture for Network Failure, Developing for Mobile Performance

Thursday, 10 May: 18:00-20:00

Location: Cloudflare London - 25 Lavington St, Second floor | SE1 0NZ London

Whether you're building an e-commerce app or a new mobile game, chances are you'll be needing some network functionality at some point when building a mobile app. Network performance can vary dramatically between carriers, networks, and APIs, but far too often mobile apps are tested inconsistent conditions with the same decent network performance. Fortunately we can iterate on our apps by collecting real-life performance measurements from your users; however, unfortunately existing mobile app analytics platforms only provide visibility into in-app performance but have no knowledge about outgoing network call.

This talk will cover how you can easily collect vital performance data from your users at no cost and then use this data to improve your apps' reliability and experience, discussing the tips and tricks needed to boost app performance.

Speaker: Junade Ali

View Event Details & Register Here »

More About the Speakers

Ross Guarino is a Systems Engineer at Cloudflare in charge of the technical direction of the internal platform. He’s determined to improve the lives of developers building and maintaining everything from a simple function to complex globally distributed systems.

Terin Stock is a long-time engineer at Cloudflare, currently working on building an internal Kubernetes cluster. By night, he hacks on building new hardware projects. Terin is also a member of gulp.js core team and the author of the Sticker Standard.

Junade Ali is a software engineer who is specialised in computer security and software architecture. Currently, Junade works at Cloudflare as a polymath, and helps make the Internet more secure and faster; prior to this, he was a technical lead at some of the UK's leading digital agencies before moving into architecting software for mission-critical road-safety systems.

We'll hope to meet you soon!