Go Hack Nights at Cloudflare

1 min read

At Cloudflare we're extensively using the Go programming language to build a better Internet. Go is a free and open source programming language created by Google in 2007 and open sourced in 2009. Earlier this year, Go made news when it entered the list of top 10 programming languages on the TIOBE Index.

Recently we launched an internal monthly Go Hack Night at our San Francisco office, open to anyone who works at Cloudflare regardless of their department or position. Anyone from newbie programmers to our most experienced Go engineers are encouraged to attend, and experienced engineers are asked to throw on a mentor badge and help guide colleagues with installing and learning Go.

We had over 30 attendees at our inaugural Go Hack Night, and our survey reveals some great stats:

26% of attendees were completely new to programming

61% of attendees were experienced in other languages but new to Go

Every attendee said they learned something!

We actively encourage an inclusive learning culture and we're super excited to make the Go programming language more accessible to our entire company.

If you're interested in working with Go and helping to build a better Internet, we're hiring!

P.S. if you're attending the 2017 Grace Hopper Celebration this week, stop by the Cloudflare booth to say hello!