The complete guide to Go net/http timeouts

When writing an HTTP server or client in Go, timeouts are amongst the easiest and most subtle things to get wrong: there’s many to choose from, and a mistake can have no consequences for a long time, until the network glitches and the process hangs.

HTTP is a complex multi-stage protocol, so there's no one-size fits all solution to timeouts. Think about a streaming endpoint versus a JSON API versus a Comet endpoint. Indeed, the defaults are often not what you want.

In this post I’ll take apart the various stages you might need to apply a timeout to, and look at the different ways to do it, on both the Server and the Client side.

SetDeadline

First, you need to know about the network primitive that Go exposes to implement timeouts: Deadlines.

Exposed by net.Conn with the Set[Read|Write]Deadline(time.Time) methods, Deadlines are an absolute time which when reached makes all I/O operations fail with a timeout error.

Deadlines are not timeouts. Once set they stay in force forever (or until the next call to SetDeadline ), no matter if and how the connection is used in the meantime. So to build a timeout with SetDeadline you'll have to call it before every Read / Write operation.

You probably don't want to call SetDeadline yourself, and let net/http call it for you instead, using its higher level timeouts. However, keep in mind that all timeouts are implemented in terms of Deadlines, so they do NOT reset every time data is sent or received.

Server Timeouts

The "So you want to expose Go on the Internet" post has more information on server timeouts, in particular about HTTP/2 and Go 1.7 bugs.

It's critical for an HTTP server exposed to the Internet to enforce timeouts on client connections. Otherwise very slow or disappearing clients might leak file descriptors and eventually result in something along the lines of:

http: Accept error: accept tcp [::]:80: accept4: too many open files; retrying in 5ms

There are two timeouts exposed in http.Server : ReadTimeout and WriteTimeout . You set them by explicitly using a Server:

srv := &http.Server{ ReadTimeout: 5 * time.Second, WriteTimeout: 10 * time.Second, } log.Println(srv.ListenAndServe())

ReadTimeout covers the time from when the connection is accepted to when the request body is fully read (if you do read the body, otherwise to the end of the headers). It's implemented in net/http by calling SetReadDeadline immediately after Accept.

WriteTimeout normally covers the time from the end of the request header read to the end of the response write (a.k.a. the lifetime of the ServeHTTP), by calling SetWriteDeadline at the end of readRequest.

However, when the connection is HTTPS, SetWriteDeadline is called immediately after Accept so that it also covers the packets written as part of the TLS handshake. Annoyingly, this means that (in that case only) WriteTimeout ends up including the header read and the first byte wait.

You should set both timeouts when you deal with untrusted clients and/or networks, so that a client can't hold up a connection by being slow to write or read.

Finally, there's http.TimeoutHandler . It’s not a Server parameter, but a Handler wrapper that limits the maximum duration of ServeHTTP calls. It works by buffering the response, and sending a 504 Gateway Timeout instead if the deadline is exceeded. Note that it is broken in 1.6 and fixed in 1.6.2.

http.ListenAndServe is doing it wrong

Incidentally, this means that the package-level convenience functions that bypass http.Server like http.ListenAndServe , http.ListenAndServeTLS and http.Serve are unfit for public Internet servers.

Those functions leave the Timeouts to their default off value, with no way of enabling them, so if you use them you'll soon be leaking connections and run out of file descriptors. I've made this mistake at least half a dozen times.

Instead, create a http.Server instance with ReadTimeout and WriteTimeout and use its corresponding methods, like in the example a few paragraphs above.

About streaming

Very annoyingly, there is no way of accessing the underlying net.Conn from ServeHTTP so a server that intends to stream a response is forced to unset the WriteTimeout (which is also possibly why they are 0 by default). This is because without net.Conn access, there is no way of calling SetWriteDeadline before each Write to implement a proper idle (not absolute) timeout.

Also, there's no way to cancel a blocked ResponseWriter.Write since ResponseWriter.Close (which you can access via an interface upgrade) is not documented to unblock a concurrent Write. So there's no way to build a timeout manually with a Timer, either.

Sadly, this means that streaming servers can't really defend themselves from a slow-reading client.

I submitted an issue with some proposals, and I welcome feedback there.

Client Timeouts

Client-side timeouts can be simpler or much more complex, depending which ones you use, but are just as important to prevent leaking resources or getting stuck.

The easiest to use is the Timeout field of http.Client . It covers the entire exchange, from Dial (if a connection is not reused) to reading the body.

c := &http.Client{ Timeout: 15 * time.Second, } resp, err := c.Get("https://blog.filippo.io/")

Like the server-side case above, the package level functions such as http.Get use a Client without timeouts, so are dangerous to use on the open Internet.

For more granular control, there are a number of other more specific timeouts you can set:

net.Dialer.Timeout limits the time spent establishing a TCP connection (if a new one is needed).

limits the time spent establishing a TCP connection (if a new one is needed). http.Transport.TLSHandshakeTimeout limits the time spent performing the TLS handshake.

limits the time spent performing the TLS handshake. http.Transport.ResponseHeaderTimeout limits the time spent reading the headers of the response.

limits the time spent reading the headers of the response. http.Transport.ExpectContinueTimeout limits the time the client will wait between sending the request headers when including an Expect: 100-continue and receiving the go-ahead to send the body. Note that setting this in 1.6 will disable HTTP/2 ( DefaultTransport is special-cased from 1.6.2).

c := &http.Client{ Transport: &http.Transport{ Dial: (&net.Dialer{ Timeout: 30 * time.Second, KeepAlive: 30 * time.Second, }).Dial, TLSHandshakeTimeout: 10 * time.Second, ResponseHeaderTimeout: 10 * time.Second, ExpectContinueTimeout: 1 * time.Second, } }

As far as I can tell, there's no way to limit the time spent sending the request specifically. The time spent reading the request body can be controlled manually with a time.Timer since it happens after the Client method returns (see below for how to cancel a request).

Finally, new in 1.7, there's http.Transport.IdleConnTimeout . It does not control a blocking phase of a client request, but how long an idle connection is kept in the connection pool.

Note that a Client will follow redirects by default. http.Client.Timeout includes all time spent following redirects, while the granular timeouts are specific for each request, since http.Transport is a lower level system that has no concept of redirects.

Cancel and Context

net/http offers two ways to cancel a client request: Request.Cancel and, new in 1.7, Context.

Request.Cancel is an optional channel that when set and then closed causes the request to abort as if the Request.Timeout had been hit. (They are actually implemented through the same mechanism, and while writing this post I found a bug in 1.7 where all cancellations would be returned as timeout errors.)

We can use Request.Cancel and time.Timer to build a more granular timeout that allows streaming, pushing the deadline back every time we successfully read some data from the Body:

package main import ( "io" "io/ioutil" "log" "net/http" "time" ) func main() { c := make(chan struct{}) timer := time.AfterFunc(5*time.Second, func() { close(c) }) // Serve 256 bytes every second. req, err := http.NewRequest("GET", "http://httpbin.org/range/2048?duration=8&chunk_size=256", nil) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } req.Cancel = c log.Println("Sending request...") resp, err := http.DefaultClient.Do(req) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer resp.Body.Close() log.Println("Reading body...") for { timer.Reset(2 * time.Second) // Try instead: timer.Reset(50 * time.Millisecond) _, err = io.CopyN(ioutil.Discard, resp.Body, 256) if err == io.EOF { break } else if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } } }

In the example above, we put a timeout of 5 seconds on the Do phases of the request, but then we spend at least 8 seconds reading the body in 8 rounds, each time with a timeout of 2 seconds. We could go on streaming like this forever without risk of getting stuck. If we were not to receive body data for more than 2 seconds, then io.CopyN would return net/http: request canceled .

In 1.7 the context package graduated to the standard library. There's a lot to learn about Contexts, but for our purposes you should know that they replace and deprecate Request.Cancel .

To use Contexts to cancel a request we just obtain a new Context and its cancel() function with context.WithCancel and create a Request bound to it with Request.WithContext . When we want to cancel the request, we cancel the Context by calling cancel() (instead of closing the Cancel channel):

ctx, cancel := context.WithCancel(context.TODO()) timer := time.AfterFunc(5*time.Second, func() { cancel() }) req, err := http.NewRequest("GET", "http://httpbin.org/range/2048?duration=8&chunk_size=256", nil) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } req = req.WithContext(ctx)

Contexts have the advantage that if the parent context (the one we passed to context.WithCancel ) is canceled, ours will be, too, propagating the command down the entire pipeline.

This is all. I hope I didn't exceed your ReadDeadline !

