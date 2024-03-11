Ankur Aggarwal

Security Week 2024 wrap up
03/11/2024
A summary of the blog posts and product announcements released during Security Week 2024...
03/08/2024
Cloudflare Gateway, our secure web gateway (SWG), now supports the detection, logging, and filtering of network protocols using packet payloads without the need for inspection...
03/05/2024
A deep dive into how we have deployed Zero Trust at Cloudflare while maintaining user privacy...
03/04/2024
From identifying phishing attempts to protect applications and APIs, Cloudflare uses AI to improve the effectiveness of its security solutions to fight against new and more sophisticated attacks...
08/29/2023
Today, we're excited to showcase Meter, a provider of Internet infrastructure, is leveraging the Tenant API integration for DNS filtering to help their clients enforce acceptable Internet use policies...
02/03/2023
Administrators can now use Gateway traffic egress policies to determine which egress IPs are used when....
01/13/2023
Adding new features to Cloudflare Zero Trust for Managed Service Providers using Gateway DNS....
01/12/2023
Cloudflare Access & Gateway now support the System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) protocol....
01/09/2023
Security and IT administrators can now bring their own custom certificates to encrypt user side connections for Zero Trust...
06/24/2022
Today we’re excited to announce the ability for administrators to apply Zero Trust inspection policies to HTTP/3 traffic...
06/23/2022
Cloudflare Gateway customers can now utilize dedicated egress IPs and soon will be able to control how these IPs are applied via egress policies...
03/18/2022
We built SSH command logging into Cloudflare Zero Trust to provide SSH visibility at a network layer instead of relying on software on individual machines...
12/06/2021
Today, we’re excited to announce new capabilities to help customers make the switch from hardware firewall appliances to a true cloud-native firewall built for next-generation networks....
12/06/2021
Today we’re excited to announce a combination of two features, Zero Trust role-based access and selective logging. With these features, administrators will be able to protect not only their users but also the data their users generate....