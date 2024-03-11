Security Week 2024 wrap up

8 min read

The next 12 months have the potential to reshape the global political landscape with elections occurring in more than 80 nations, in 2024, while new technologies, such as AI, capture our imagination and pose new security challenges.

Against this backdrop, the role of CISOs has never been more important. Grant Bourzikas, Cloudflare’s Chief Security Officer, shared his views on what the biggest challenges currently facing the security industry are in the Security Week opening blog.

Over the past week, we announced a number of new products and features that align with what we believe are the most crucial challenges for CISOs around the globe. We released features that span Cloudflare’s product portfolio, ranging from application security to securing employees and cloud infrastructure. We have also published a few stories on how we take a Customer Zero approach to using Cloudflare services to manage security at Cloudflare.

We hope you find these stories interesting and are excited by the new Cloudflare products. In case you missed any of these announcements, here is a recap of Security Week:

Responding to opportunity and risk from AI

Title Excerpt Cloudflare announces Firewall for AI Cloudflare announced the development of Firewall for AI, a protection layer that can be deployed in front of Large Language Models (LLMs) to identify abuses and attacks. Defensive AI: Cloudflare’s framework for defending against next-gen threats Defensive AI is the framework Cloudflare uses when integrating intelligent systems into its solutions. Cloudflare’s AI models look at customer traffic patterns, providing that organization with a tailored defense strategy unique to their environment. Cloudflare launches AI Assistant for Security Analytics We released a natural language assistant as part of Security Analytics. Now it is easier than ever to get powerful insights about your applications by exploring log and security events using the new natural language query interface. Dispelling the Generative AI fear: how Cloudflare secures inboxes against AI-enhanced phishing Generative AI is being used by malicious actors to make phishing attacks much more convincing. Learn how Cloudflare’s email security systems are able to see past the deception using advanced machine learning models.

Maintaining visibility and control as applications and clouds change

Consolidating to drive down costs



How can we help make the Internet better?

Sharing the Cloudflare way

Title Excerpt Linux kernel security tunables everyone should consider adopting This post illustrates some of the Linux kernel features that are helping Cloudflare keep its production systems more secure. We do a deep dive into how they work and why you should consider enabling them. Securing Cloudflare with Cloudflare: a Zero Trust journey A deep dive into how we have deployed Zero Trust at Cloudflare while maintaining user privacy. Network performance update: Security Week 2024 Cloudflare is the fastest provider for 95th percentile connection time in 44% of networks around the world. We dig into the data and talk about how we do it. Harnessing chaos in Cloudflare offices This blog discusses the new sources of “chaos” that have been added to LavaRand and how you can make use of that harnessed chaos in your next application. Launching email security insights on Cloudflare Radar The new Email Security section on Cloudflare Radar provides insights into the latest trends around threats found in malicious email, sources of spam and malicious email, and the adoption of technologies designed to prevent abuse of email.

A final word

Thanks for joining us this week, and stay tuned for our next Innovation Week in early April, focused on the developer community.

