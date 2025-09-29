15 years of helping build a better Internet: a look back at Birthday Week 2025

1 min read

Cloudflare launched fifteen years ago with a mission to help build a better Internet. Over that time the Internet has changed and so has what it needs from teams like ours. In this year’s Founder’s Letter , Matthew and Michelle discussed the role we have played in the evolution of the Internet, from helping encryption grow from 10% to 95% of Internet traffic to more recent challenges like how people consume content.

We spend Birthday Week every year releasing the products and capabilities we believe the Internet needs at this moment and around the corner. Previous Birthday Weeks saw the launch of IPv6 gateway in 2011, Universal SSL in 2014, Cloudflare Workers and unmetered DDoS protection in 2017, Cloudflare Radar in 2020, R2 Object Storage with zero egress fees in 2021, post-quantum upgrades for Cloudflare Tunnel in 2022, Workers AI and Encrypted Client Hello in 2023. And those are just a sample of the launches.

This year’s themes focused on helping prepare the Internet for a new model of monetization that encourages great content to be published, fostering more opportunities to build community both inside and outside of Cloudflare, and evergreen missions like making more features available to everyone and constantly improving the speed and security of what we offer.

We shipped a lot of new things this year. In case you missed the dozens of blog posts, here is a breakdown of everything we announced during Birthday Week 2025.

Come build with us!

Helping build a better Internet has always been about more than just technology. Like the announcements about interns or working together in our offices, the community of people behind helping build a better Internet matters to its future. This week, we rolled out our most ambitious set of initiatives ever to support the builders, founders, and students who are creating the future.

For founders and startups, we are thrilled to welcome Cohort #6 to the Workers Launchpad, our accelerator program that gives early-stage companies the resources they need to scale. But we’re not stopping there. We’re opening our doors, literally, by launching new physical hubs for startups in our San Francisco, Austin, London, and Lisbon offices. These spaces will provide access to mentorship, resources, and a community of fellow builders.

We’re also investing in the next generation of talent. We announced free access to the Cloudflare developer platform for all students, giving them the tools to learn and experiment without limits. To provide a path from the classroom to the industry, we also announced our goal to hire 1,111 interns in 2026 — our biggest commitment yet to fostering future tech leaders.

And because a better Internet is for everyone, we’re extending our support to non-profits and public-interest organizations, offering them free access to our production-grade developer tools, so they can focus on their missions.

Whether you're a founder with a big idea, a student just getting started, or a team working for a cause you believe in, we want to help you succeed.

Until next year

Thank you to our customers, our community, and the millions of developers who trust us to help them build, secure, and accelerate the Internet. Your curiosity and feedback drive our innovation.

It’s been an incredible 15 years. And as always, we’re just getting started!