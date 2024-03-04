John Cosgrove

Protecting APIs with JWT Validation
03/05/2024
Cloudflare customers can now protect their APIs from broken authentication attacks by validating incoming JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) with API Gateway...
03/05/2024
Cloudflare customers can now protect their APIs from broken authentication attacks by validating incoming JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) with API Gateway...
03/04/2024
From identifying phishing attempts to protect applications and APIs, Cloudflare uses AI to improve the effectiveness of its security solutions to fight against new and more sophisticated attacks...
01/09/2024
Today, we’re releasing our 2024 API Security and Management Report. This blog introduces and is a supplement to the API Security and Management Report for 2024 where we detail exactly how we’re protecting our customers, and what it means for the future of API security...
06/23/2023
Today we’re announcing Ricochet for API Gateway, the easiest way for Cloudflare customers to achieve faster API responses through automatic, intelligent API response caching...
06/12/2023
Starting today, Cloudflare’s API Gateway can protect GraphQL APIs against malicious requests that may cause a denial of service to the origin...
03/15/2023
Today we’re announcing that Cloudflare can now automatically discover all API endpoints and learn API schemas for all of our API Gateway customers...
03/15/2023
Today, we're announcing Cloudflare Sequence Analytics for APIs. Using Sequence Analytics, Customers subscribed to API Gateway can view the most important sequences of API requests to their endpoints...