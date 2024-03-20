Abe Carryl

Introducing WARP Connector: paving the path to any-to-any connectivity
03/20/2024
Starting today, Zero Trust administrators can deploy our new WARP Connector for simplified any-to-any connectivity...
01/13/2023
Now Zero Trust administrators can use the familiar debugging tools that we all know and love like ping, traceroute, and MTR to test connectivity to private network destinations running behind their Tunnels...
01/09/2023
With Digital Experience Monitoring, we’ve set out to build the tools you need to quickly find the needle in the haystack and resolve issues related to performance and connectivity...
01/09/2023
Today, we’re excited to announce a new way to use Cloudflare WARP to securely connect to and from any device in your Zero Trust deployment simply running WARP...
06/22/2022
Rest easy knowing exactly who and what is being accessed within your private network. Introducing Private Network Discovery...
03/25/2022
Today, we’re thrilled to announce that we have launched a new solution to remotely create, deploy, and manage Tunnels and their configuration directly from the Zero Trust dashboard. This new solution allows our customers to provide their workforce with Zero Trust network access in 15 minutes or less...
12/08/2021
Last year, we launched a new feature which empowered users to begin building a private network on Cloudflare. Today, we’re excited to announce even more features which make your Zero Trust migration easier than ever. ...
12/06/2021
Today we’re excited to announce a combination of two features, Zero Trust role-based access and selective logging. With these features, administrators will be able to protect not only their users but also the data their users generate....
10/18/2021
Starting today, users who deploy and manage Cloudflare Tunnel at scale now have easier visibility into their Tunnel’s respective status, routes, uptime, connectors, cloudflared version, and much more through our new UI in the Cloudflare for Teams Dashboard. ...
08/16/2021
With Cloudflare for Teams, Administrators can allow their users to securely access applications with Cloudflare Access and explicitly block users from visiting various applications with Cloudflare Gateway....
04/15/2021
Argo Tunnel has been priced based on bandwidth consumption as part of Argo Smart Routing, Cloudflare’s traffic acceleration feature. Starting today, we’re excited to announce that any organization can use the secure, outbound-only connection feature of the product at no cost....
04/02/2021
Today, we’re announcing a new feature within the Teams Dash. We called it “Home”. We created Home with a simple goal in mind: design an adaptive and informative landing page where users can see a round-up of their environment....
03/01/2021
When we launched Cloudflare for Teams almost ten years later, the vision was very much the same — build a secure and powerful Zero Trust solution that is ridiculously easy to use....
10/13/2020
Announcing our new Teams plans, and more specifically, our Cloudflare for Teams Free plan, which protects up to 50 users at no cost....