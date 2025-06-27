Celebrate Micro-Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises Day with Cloudflare

5 min read

On June 27, the United Nations celebrates Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises Day (MSME) to recognize the critical role these businesses play in the global economy and economic development. According to the World Bank and the UN , small and medium-sized businesses make up about 90 percent of all businesses, between 50-70 percent of global employment, and 50 percent of global GDP. They not only drive local and national economies, but also sustain the livelihoods of women, youth, and other groups in vulnerable situations.

As part of MSME Day, we wanted to highlight some of the amazing startups and small businesses that are using Cloudflare to not only secure and improve their websites, but also build, scale, and deploy new serverless applications (and businesses) directly on Cloudflare's global network.

A startup for startups

Cloudflare started as an idea to provide better security and performance tools for everyone. Back in 2010, if you were a large enterprise and wanted better performance and security for your website, you could buy an expensive piece of on-premise hardware or contract with a large, global Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider. Those same types of services were not only unaffordable for most website owners or smaller businesses, but also generally unavailable, as they typically demanded expensive on-premise hardware or direct server access that most smaller operations lacked. Cloudflare launched, fittingly at a startup competition , with the goal of making those same types of tools available to everyone.

As Cloudflare has grown, we have continued to highlight how our millions of free customers, many of them individual developers, startups , and small businesses , drive our network, company, and mission. They help keep our costs low, allow us to interconnect with more networks, and help us build better products.

Over the last 12 months, we have put even more of an emphasis on supporting startup and small business communities by expanding free developer tools , which make it easier for anyone to build full stack, AI-enabled applications directly on Cloudflare's network, and investing in programs like Cloudflare for Startups , Workers Launchpad , and the Dev Alliance . For example:

More than 3,000 startups are receiving free credits to build and scale their applications directly on Cloudflare's global network using our developer services.

In 2024 alone, 122 startups in 22 countries were accepted into Cloudflare's Launchpad Program, which provides additional infrastructure, tools, and community support to help entrepreneurs scale their applications and businesses, including access to Cloudflare demo days .

Since 2022, Cloudflare has worked with over 40 venture capital partners to secure more than $2 billion in potential financing for companies participating in our startup programs.

With the right tools in hand, entrepreneurs are turning ideas into real world impact, and we’re honored to support them.

Spotlighting innovation across the globe

Cloudflare proudly supports over hundreds of thousands of small businesses that are using our services, including SaaS startups, health and wellness providers, real estate firms, local retailers, and global service providers. Here are just a few examples of these amazing new companies.

Built with Cloudflare: European startups

Flotiq (Poland) A scalable headless CMS for developers that generates fully documented APIs, delivered worldwide using Workers and Pages. Capgo (Estonia) Enables mobile developers to push live updates without app store delays, with Workers & R2 distributing updates at the edge. CurrencyAPI (UK) Offers real-time and historical exchange rate data for 150+ currencies, using Workers to ensure fast, reliable API access. Embed Notion Pages (Netherlands) Turns Notion pages into embeddable web content, dynamically rendered and cached with Workers and Pages. Webstudio (Germany) An open-source visual site builder delivering fast, global performance through Pages and Workers. Pullpi.io (Spain) Streamlines code review workflows to reduce tech debt, with Workers helping automate and scale delivery. Specsavers (UK) A global optical retailer modernizing its frontend architecture using Pages and Workers for faster, scalable web experiences. NuxtHub (France) A full-stack platform for Nuxt developers to build, store, and deploy apps with ease and integrated with Workers, Pages, and more. Starterindex (Romania) A curated directory of startup tools, served instantly worldwide with Pages and Workers. Unfetch (Italy) Builds AI-native productivity tools that are fast, modular, and edge-ready using Cloudflare to support performance and flexibility. Capawesome (Germany) Offers open-source Capacitor plugins for mobile developers, with docs and assets served quickly via Workers and Pages.

Built with Cloudflare: Asia-Pacific businesses

Cloudflare is also working with our civil society partners in the Asia-Pacific region to help provide security training for new businesses. For example, in 2025, we partnered with Cyberpeace , a leading nonprofit organization in India, to host a webinar focused on building cyber resilience. The session included a live onboarding session, training on security services, and information on the most common cyber threats. Our first session attracted over 95 participants, and due to the high demand, Cloudflare is planning to host an additional in-person training session later this year. Stay tuned for more details!

Helping protect small businesses (and a new security guide!)

It is incredible to see all the innovative ways companies are building new ideas with Cloudflare. However, as a startup originally designed to protect other startups, we know security remains one of the most pressing concerns for any small business. According to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission , theft of digital information has surpassed physical theft as the most commonly reported fraud for small businesses. In 2025 so far, Cloudflare has mitigated over three million Layer 3 (network layer) DDoS attacks targeting small businesses protected by our network.

This year, to help celebrate MSME day, Cloudflare is continuing our efforts to provide training and capacity building for our small business partners by releasing a brand new Cloudflare Small Business Security Guide. The guide includes step-by-step instructions that will allow anyone to better understand cyber security services and protect their business and customers from common cyberattacks. For more information, visit the Cloudflare for Small Businesses page to download the guide today.

Cloudflare will always make robust security services available to any small business that needs them, free of charge. It is a fundamental part of our mission to help build a better Internet and our identity as a company.