Get Started Free|Contact Sales

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

2 Petabytes of Bandwidth (and Real Money) Saved

11/14/2011

1 min read

2 Petabytes of Bandwidth (and Real Money) Saved

Sometime on Sunday, November 13, 2011 (which was a pretty awesome day on its own, quite aside from this news) we crossed the point of having saved our users 2 petabytes of bandwidth. That's a staggering amount of data. According to Wolfram Alpha, it's the equivalent of all the data on the Internet Archive circa 2006, 1/46th of the "deep Internet" today, or the total estimated storage of an average human brain.

We're continuing to save users almost a gigabyte of data a second. You can watch the savings tick up on our network map. Pretty incredible when you compare us against services that charge by the byte.

If you're on Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Google AppEngine or another host that charges you for bandwidth, CloudFlare won't just make your site faster, it will do so while actually saving you money. In other words, CloudFlare's basic service isn't just free, it's less than free.

We protect entire corporate networks, help customers build Internet-scale applications efficiently, accelerate any website or Internet application, ward off DDoS attacks, keep hackers at bay, and can help you on your journey to Zero Trust.

Visit 1.1.1.1 from any device to get started with our free app that makes your Internet faster and safer.

To learn more about our mission to help build a better Internet, start here. If you're looking for a new career direction, check out our open positions.
MilestonesFreeNinjas

Follow on X

Matthew Prince|@eastdakota
Cloudflare|@cloudflare

Related posts

September 28, 2022 1:00 PM

Monitor your own network with free network flow analytics from Cloudflare

Cloudflare is excited to announce that we are releasing a free version of Magic Networking Monitoring (previously called Flow Based Monitoring). Magic Network Monitoring receives network flow data from a customer’s router(s) and provides network traffic analytics via Cloudflare’s dashboard....

Birthday Week, Free, Magic Network Monitoring, Network, Observability, Product News 