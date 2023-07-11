Christian Elmerot

Connection errors in Asia Pacific region on July 9, 2023
On July 9, 2023, users in the Asia Pacific region experienced connection errors due to origin DNS resolution failures to .com and .net TLD nameservers...
October 1 is DNS Flag Day, an initiative by the DNS community to make DNS more secure, reliable and robust. This year the focus is on problems around IP fragmentation of DNS packets....