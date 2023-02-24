Marek Vavruša

How Rust and Wasm power Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1
02/28/2023
Introducing a new DNS platform that powers 1.1.1.1 and various other products....
05/25/2022
Now we’re happy to announce we will return more error code types and include additional helpful information to further improve your debugging experience....
11/13/2020
Researchers from UC Riverside and Tsinghua University found a new way to revive a decade-old DNS cache poisoning attack. Read our deep dive into how the SAD DNS attack on DNS resolvers works, how we protect against this attack in 1.1.1.1, and what the future holds for DNS cache poisoning attacks....
05/10/2017
On Friday, we announced DNS analytics for all Cloudflare customers. Because of our scale –– by the time you’ve finished reading this, Cloudflare DNS will have handled millions of DNS queries –– we had to be creative in our implementation. ...
02/14/2017
Curious where your DNS traffic is coming from, how much DNS traffic is on your domain, and what records people are querying for that don’t exist? We now have a Grafana plugin for you. ...
02/29/2016
A buffer overflow error in GNU libc DNS stub resolver code was announced last week as CVE-2015-7547. While it doesn't have any nickname yet (last year's Ghost was more catchy), it is potentially disastrous....