Cloudflare partners with Internet Service Providers and network equipment providers to deliver a safer browsing experience to millions of homes

A committed journey of privacy and security

In 2018, Cloudflare announced 1.1.1.1 , one of the fastest, privacy-first consumer DNS services. 1.1.1.1 was the first consumer product Cloudflare ever launched, focused on reaching a wider audience. This service was designed to be fast and private, and does not retain information that would identify who is making a request.

In 2020, Cloudflare announced 1.1.1.1 for Families , designed to add a layer of protection to our existing 1.1.1.1 public resolver. The intent behind this product was to provide consumers, namely families, the ability to add a security and adult content filter to block unsuspecting users from accessing specific sites when browsing the Internet.

Today, we are officially announcing that any ISP and equipment manufacturer can use our DNS resolvers for free. Internet service, network, and hardware equipment providers can sign up and join this program to partner with Cloudflare to deliver a safer browsing experience that is easy to use, industry leading, and at no cost to anyone.

Leading companies have already partnered with Cloudflare to deliver superior and customized offerings to protect their customers. By delivering this service in a place where the customer is familiar, you can help us make the Internet a safe place for all.

A need to intentionally focus on families

COVID-19 presented new challenges beginning in 2020 as kids' online activity increased and the reliance on home networks was more present than ever before. Research shows around 67% of adolescents have access to a tablet, with ages as low as two years old accessing media content. While it is often impressive to watch the ease with which a young child can navigate a smartphone or tablet handed to them and pull up their favorite YouTube show, it becomes increasingly concerning that kids may unintentionally stumble onto harmful content in the process.

Our launch of 1.1.1.1 for Families in 2020 provided that peace of mind to users around the globe, and it continues to deliver those protections. Today, households can set up this service using our guide . They can select the DNS resolver they want to use, focusing on just privacy, or include blocking security threats and adult content across their entire home network.

Although this service is available and free for anyone to use, there are still many users who browse online daily without protections in place. Setting up protection like this can feel daunting, and many users are at a loss on where to begin and/or how to configure this on their devices or home network. Today we are announcing a partnership that will make setup and configuration much easier for users.

Partnering to extend security even further

ISPs and network providers can use Cloudflare’s different resolver services to provide various offerings to their customers. Our existing partners have taken these offerings and built them into their platforms as an extension of the services that they are already providing to their customers. This built-in model allows for easy adoption and a consistent and comprehensive end customer journey. Each service is designed with a specific purpose in mind, outlined below:

Our core privacy resolver (1.1.1.1) is designed for speed and privacy. Additionally, DNS requests to our public resolver can be sent over a secure channel using DNS over HTTPS (DoH) or DNS over TLS (DoT) , significantly decreasing the odds of any unwanted spying or monster-in-the-middle attacks.

Our security resolver (1.1.1.2) has all the benefits of 1.1.1.1, with the additional benefit of protecting users from sites that contain malware, spam, botnet command and control attacks, or phishing threats.

Our family resolver (1.1.1.3) provides all the benefits of 1.1.1.2, with the additional benefit of blocking unwanted adult content from both direct site navigation, as well as locking public search engines to Safe Search only. This prevents anyone from unknowingly searching for something that might return an unwanted result.

Premium Safety & Customizations

If users want even more flexibility than what our public DNS resolvers provide, Cloudflare also offers a Gateway product that allows customized filtering, reporting, logging, analytics, and scheduling. This advanced Gateway offering includes over 114 categories ranging from social media, online messaging platforms, gaming, and “safe search” results , all the way to “home & garden”.

The additional filters and scheduling functionality empowers users to exercise more nuanced and time-based controls, such as limiting social media during school hours or dinner time.

If you are an ISP or equipment manufacturer looking to provide easily customizable options for your customers, this is also an available option. We have a multi-tenant environment available for our Gateway offering that enables our customers to empower their individual subscribers to configure their own individual filters for their users and homes. If you are a device manufacturer or ISP looking to offer customizable protections for your individual subscribers, this may be a good option for you.

Our continued commitment to privacy, security, and safety

An easy choice

Simply put, Cloudflare is an easy and obvious choice for protecting individuals and families. This is why leading companies have all chosen to partner with Cloudflare to help protect customers and their families. In 2020, after launching 1.1.1.1 for Families , we were serving 200+ billion DNS queries per day for 1.1.1.1. Today, we serve 1.7 trillion queries per day for 1.1.1.1 and our network presence spans over 330 cities and interconnects with over 12,500+ other networks . It is this network that puts us within a blink of an eye for 95% of the world's Internet-connected population (your customers), ensuring they receive lightning fast speed while browsing.

Beyond our speed, Cloudflare is used as a reverse proxy by nearly ~ 20% of all websites across the globe. This gives us incredible insight to the latest Internet trends, threats, and research . In partnering with us, you can leverage our strengths — powerful infrastructure, extensive data insights, and a dedicated threat intelligence team - while focusing on your core priorities. There is no better partner to have than one who provides global reach, excellent performance, and built-in privacy .

Join us in making a safe browsing experience easy for everyone

Cloudflare began with a singular goal of helping build a better Internet, and our annual Birthday Week is a catalyst for many developments that have shaped a better Internet for everyone.

We remain committed to helping to protect and build a better Internet for every user, and to do so, we need to meet them where they are. Our partnerships are critical in making this a reality, and we want you to be a part of the solution with us.