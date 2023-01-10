Network detection and settings profiles for the Cloudflare One agent
01/10/2023
Cloudflare WARP can now securely detect pre-configured locations and route traffic based on the needs of the organization for that location....
11/29/2022
Today, along with our strategic partners, we’re excited to announce expansion of our Cloudflare One product suite to tackle these problems, with the goal of creating the best SASE experience for users and organizations in China...
06/23/2022
Cloudflare integrates with Microsoft Intune and combines the power of Cloudflare’s expansive network and Zero Trust suite with Endpoint Manager...
03/17/2022
We're very excited to announce multiple new integrations with CrowdStrike. These integrations combine the power of Cloudflare’s expansive network and Zero Trust suite, with CrowdStrike’s Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and incident remediation offerings...
12/10/2021
Cloudflare One partners with Microsoft to optimize user connectivity to Microsoft 365...
12/10/2021
Today, we’re excited to announce new integrations with mobile device management vendors Microsoft, Ivanti, JumpCloud, Kandji, and Hexnode to make the deployment of Cloudflare WARP even easier....
12/10/2021
Today we are excited to announce our zero trust agent now has feature parity across all major platforms. ...
08/17/2021
Cloudflare for Teams adds additional posture capabilities to better protect Access backed applications...
06/17/2021
Starting today Cloudflare WARP is available for Linux and comes with the ability to run as a local proxy....
03/23/2021
Cloudflare launches new integrations with CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and VMware Carbon Black. Cloudflare for Teams customers can now restrict access to their applications based on security signals from their devices....
10/14/2020
Starting today Cloudflare WARP is available on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. Warp clients can be enrolled in Cloudflare for Teams organizations to extend security protection to remote workers....