Ashcon Partovi

Cloudflare Queues: globally distributed queues without the egress fees
09/27/2022
Cloudflare Queues is a message queuing service that allows applications to reliably send and receive messages using Cloudflare Workers...
03/18/2022
Being a single pane of glass for all network activity has always been one of Cloudflare’s goals. Today, we’re outlining the future vision for Cloudflare observability....
11/16/2021
We're excited to announce the second-generation of our developer tooling for Cloudflare Workers. It’s a new developer experience that’s out-of-the-box, lightning fast, and can even run Workers on a local machine. (Yes!)...
11/16/2021
Now you can use JavaScript modules, also known as ECMAScript or “ES” modules, on Cloudflare Workers. This replaces the old “addEventListener” syntax with a new “import” and “export” semantics that makes it really easy to write reusable, modular code....
11/16/2021
We’re excited to announce Services, the new way to build composable, distributed applications on Cloudflare Workers. Learn how Services can replace the traditional “microservice architecture” with an alternative, zero-cost abstraction model....
08/24/2021
Many developers know the feeling: “It worked in the local testing suite, it worked in our staging environment, but… it’s broken in production?” Testing can reduce mistakes and debugging can help find them, but logs give us the tools to understand and improve what we are creating....
04/16/2021
In the spirit of quickly solving problems, we’re excited to launch three new improvements to the Workers experience, so you can take your next idea and ship it even faster....
08/28/2020
HTMLRewriter for Cloudflare Workers now supports asynchronous handlers, allowing developers to prefetch assets or user-specific content from a remote service....
07/30/2020
A “cold start” is the time it takes to load and execute a new copy of a serverless function for the first time. It’s a problem that’s both complicated to solve and costly to fix....
05/21/2019
Today, we’re excited to announce Workers KV is entering general availability and is ready for production use!...
07/31/2018
If you've ever played a video game in the past couple of years, chances are you know about Minecraft. You might be familiar with the game or even planted a tree or two, but what you might not know about is the vast number of Minecraft online communities. ...